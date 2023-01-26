ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development

Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians

RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

METRO to add bike-sharing to its transit system

METRO will develop a six- to nine-month transition plan to take over the footprint of Houston BCycle. (Courtesy Houston BCycle) In an effort to address first- and last-mile connectivity to its system, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will take over the operation of Houston BCycle, Houston’s only bike-sharing program.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery

Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy ISD seeks more funding with legislative session

Katy ISD’s board Vice President Lance Redmon said the district’s priorities were determined through insight from the community, collected from fall 2022 Listening Circles hosted by the board. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) From public school funding to the student assessment model, education is expected to be a...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Truly Thrive Therapy provides mental health support at new location on Hwy. 105

Truly Thrive Therapy develops personalized plans to help clients achieve physical and emotional goals. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Truly Thrive Therapy opened Nov. 15 at 15260 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 230H, Montgomery. Owner Eileen Borski is a license professional counselor and nationally certified counselor. The new business provides support for brain fog, anxiety, depression, anger outbursts, impulse control problems, ADD/ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, insomnia and migraine headaches, among other conditions, with methods such as IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Advocates call for keeping communities in tact as Houston ISD redraws trustee districts

The most significant changes in HIA's proposed maps would take place around the southwest Houston neighborhoods of Gulfton and Sharpstown. (Courtesy Houston in Action) As the Houston ISD board of trustees mulls over new trustee district boundary maps, a coalition of community advocates have released proposed maps they say better empower immigrant communities in the district.
HOUSTON, TX
