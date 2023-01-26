Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
New tenants, technologies coming to Houston Spaceport in 2023
The Houston Spaceport is a site for the launching and landing of suborbital, reusable launch vehicles as well as office spaces located on the southeast side of Ellington Airport. The spaceport is anchored by three major tenants. (Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) The Houston Spaceport plans to take its offerings to...
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
Sugar Land completes $1.9M Greatwood Village drainage project
The Sugar Land City Council poses for a ribbon cutting event as the Greatwood Village Drainage Project comes to an end. From left: Council Members Stewart Jacobson, Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, City Council Members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) As of a ribbon-cutting event...
Commercial real estate in The Woodlands: Fewer office, retail vacancies in late 2022
In late 2022, The Woodlands had fewer vacancies in its commercial real estate. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Industrial leasing in The Woodlands area decreased in late 2022 compared to the previous year with vacancies climbing about 1 percentage point. Office and retail sectors saw vacancies decrease compared to 2021. A resident...
The Woodlands Township fire department improvements planned for 2023 total $12 million
In addition to the work on the facilities this year, the department will add a 10th company of firefighters. (Courtesy Canva) Among the items The Woodlands Township has in its 2023 budget are the rebuilding of its Fire Station No. 5 and Emergency Training Center improvements. The township has budgeted...
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
Houston-based health care company opens new emergency room in Friendswood
A new emergency room opened in Friendswood in January 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest) HCA Houston Healthcare opened a new location in January at 225 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. The HCA Houston ER 24/7 in Friendswood is a department of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. The new ER is...
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians
RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
Progress underway on League City bond transportation projects
The project aims to extend North Landing Boulevard north from where it ends at Main Street. (Courtesy city of League City) Bidding, construction and design work will continue on various League City bond transportation projects this year, including the Grissom Road widening and North Landing Boulevard extension. The bond was...
League City mayor and city manager discuss the city’s future, reflect on 2022
League City will be focused on a strategy of creating resilience in the economy and physical infrastructure as the city grows. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Mayor Nick Long and City Manager John Baumgartner reflected upon progress on projects in 2022 and spoke about League City's future at the annual “State of the City” event.
METRO to add bike-sharing to its transit system
METRO will develop a six- to nine-month transition plan to take over the footprint of Houston BCycle. (Courtesy Houston BCycle) In an effort to address first- and last-mile connectivity to its system, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will take over the operation of Houston BCycle, Houston’s only bike-sharing program.
Pearland ends 2022 with second-lowest unemployment in region
Pearland ranked low on a list of 17 Gulf Coast cities' unemployment rates for December 2022. (Community Impact staff) A report showed the city of Pearland’s unemployment rate in December 2022 as one of the lowest in the Gulf Coast region. The December 2022 Houston Area Employment Situation report...
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Single-, multifamily developments proposed for Montgomery
Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Two separate developments were proposed at the Montgomery City Council meeting Jan. 24. In November, Montgomery City Council reviewed the feasibility study of a proposed single-family residential neighborhood called Meadow Ridge. At the Jan....
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
Katy ISD seeks more funding with legislative session
Katy ISD’s board Vice President Lance Redmon said the district’s priorities were determined through insight from the community, collected from fall 2022 Listening Circles hosted by the board. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) From public school funding to the student assessment model, education is expected to be a...
Truly Thrive Therapy provides mental health support at new location on Hwy. 105
Truly Thrive Therapy develops personalized plans to help clients achieve physical and emotional goals. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Truly Thrive Therapy opened Nov. 15 at 15260 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. 230H, Montgomery. Owner Eileen Borski is a license professional counselor and nationally certified counselor. The new business provides support for brain fog, anxiety, depression, anger outbursts, impulse control problems, ADD/ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, insomnia and migraine headaches, among other conditions, with methods such as IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
Advocates call for keeping communities in tact as Houston ISD redraws trustee districts
The most significant changes in HIA's proposed maps would take place around the southwest Houston neighborhoods of Gulfton and Sharpstown. (Courtesy Houston in Action) As the Houston ISD board of trustees mulls over new trustee district boundary maps, a coalition of community advocates have released proposed maps they say better empower immigrant communities in the district.
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0