Naked man in Caloosahatchee River linked to restaurant defecation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man has been arrested for burglarizing a restaurant after he was spotted in the Caloosahatchee River, naked.

On January 24th, The Fort Myers Police Marine Unit was dispatched to a report of a naked man that had jumped into the river.

As officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Nathan Long waiting on a nearby derelict vessel. Detectives were able to connect him to video surveillance from a recent burglary at Joe’s Crab Shack located at 2024 W. First Street.

It was on January 21st when security cameras captured Long climbing through a window of the restaurant. He would wander the closed building and steal several items.

Before leaving, Long was captured defecating on the floor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Myers police seeking help to identify man who broke into a store and defecated on the floor

During an interview, Long admitted to being the person on the video.

He was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. Long is being charged with burglary, larceny, and damage to property.