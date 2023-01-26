ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Naked man in Caloosahatchee River linked to restaurant defecation

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aefB8_0kSeeIJd00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man has been arrested for burglarizing a restaurant after he was spotted in the Caloosahatchee River, naked.

On January 24th, The Fort Myers Police Marine Unit was dispatched to a report of a naked man that had jumped into the river.

As officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Nathan Long waiting on a nearby derelict vessel. Detectives were able to connect him to video surveillance from a recent burglary at Joe’s Crab Shack located at 2024 W. First Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vidal_0kSeeIJd00

It was on January 21st when security cameras captured Long climbing through a window of the restaurant. He would wander the closed building and steal several items.

Before leaving, Long was captured defecating on the floor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Myers police seeking help to identify man who broke into a store and defecated on the floor

During an interview, Long admitted to being the person on the video.

He was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. Long is being charged with burglary, larceny, and damage to property.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
IMMOKALEE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Free drywall for Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man’s body found floating in lake in Immokalee Monday evening

On Monday evening, the body of a man was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Law enforcement vehicles surrounded a lake...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WCJB

Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Plans to ease traffic on Immokalee Road

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:a24f4389ed7dfac83b5e6ee8 Player Element ID: 6319518945112. Trying to make traffic flow smoother and avoid as many back-ups on Immokalee Road as possible. A Collier County spokesperson told WINK News the...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples begins million-dollar stormwater outfall project

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has begun a $34-$36 million dollar stormwater outfall project off the coast of Naples Beach. “This is not a small project … but it is something that will really benefit this area,” said Bob Middleton, the Public Works Director for the City of Naples.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy