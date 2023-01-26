Read full article on original website
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — WSB consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia NAACP release list of demands for police reform
Georgia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hoping that the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to near death will serve as a catalyst to get the country talking about police reform. The organization wants to start in Georgia, and says it will take a lot more than just reformed training.
Newnan Times-Herald
Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster
Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
SK Battery America says it has reached its goal of hiring 26 hundred employees for its two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County and doing so two years ahead of schedule. Governor Brian Kemp says SK is on pace to have three thousand full-time workers within the next year. The company has, over the past five years, invested more than two and a half billion dollar in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Proposed bi-partisan bill would increase Georgia’s tobacco tax
ATLANTA — A pack of cigarettes in Georgia could soon become more expensive. Channel 2′s Richard Elliott has learned there’s a bi-partisan push at the capitol to raise the tobacco tax by 20 cents. Currently, the tobacco tax in Georgia on a pack of cigarettes is 37...
Albany Herald
Gun rights group aims to change Georgia’s assault law, gets defense attorneys’ support
A year after the headline-grabbing success of “Constitutional carry,” the influential gun-rights group GA2A is pushing a legislative agenda loaded with more ideas that could make a bang, like easing firearm-carrying in churches and government buildings. And, just as Constitutional carry was a widely misreported distraction from far...
WXIA 11 Alive
State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams
ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
Garden & Gun
Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe
If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
valdostatoday.com
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate. Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a regular weekend gone...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
fox5atlanta.com
Tyre Nichols: Peacefully protesting Georgians question role of National Guard at demonstrations
ATLANTA - For the second day in a row, a group of Georgians gathered in Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old man was beaten to near death by five Memphis police officers. With two peaceful demonstrations under their belt, some protestors have expressed a concern against the presence of Georgia's National Guard.
wuga.org
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
Governor Brian Kemp wants to raise teacher salary by $2,000 or more
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to give teachers in the Peach State pay raises.
