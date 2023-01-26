SK Battery America says it has reached its goal of hiring 26 hundred employees for its two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County and doing so two years ahead of schedule. Governor Brian Kemp says SK is on pace to have three thousand full-time workers within the next year. The company has, over the past five years, invested more than two and a half billion dollar in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO