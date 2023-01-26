Old Central Library becomes homeless shelter for women

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday a new women’s shelter is opening downtown.

It’s an old building that’s creating new beginnings. The Old Central Library, which has been vacant for years, has been transformed into a new shelter.

On the outside, homeless tents line the streets around the fenced off library. But as of Monday, it’s been open to 36 women at night who need a place to stay.

Since last year, the city has worked to clear the deed restriction that limited how the property could be used.

The shelter is run by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

“It’s a warm place. On our first evening, the women that came in were actually asleep by 6 p.m. which shows that they felt safe,” said Kathryn Nacario, CEO of National Alliance on Mental Illness of San Diego and Imperial Counties. “They felt comfortable and they were just exhausted from living on the streets.”

As far as the rest of the vacant Old Central Library, Mayor Gloria says there are plans to possibly convert it into more permanent housing

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.