Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Cumberland, Barrington scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — William Brennan of Cumberland High School and Will McClelland of Barrington High School were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Brennan is captain of the varsity swim team which he has been a member of for all four years of high school. He is also...
Turnto10.com
Westerly visits Bishop Hendricken for Tuesday's 'High School Hoops'
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The "High School Hoops" crew will be in Warwick on Tuesday night as Bishop Hendricken takes on Westerly. Watch "High School Hoops" on Charge! and streaming on turnto10.com, in the NBC 10 News app and on NBC 10's Facebook page. You can also catch up...
Turnto10.com
Barrington claims victory over Cumberland in 'High School Hoops'
The Barrington Eagles claimed victory over the Cumberland Clippers in "High School Hoops" on Sunday afternoon in a matchup rescheduled from last week because of the weather. The final score was 71 to 47. Watch "High School Hoops" on Charge! and streaming on turnto10.com, in the NBC 10 News app...
Turnto10.com
In-person sports gambling launches in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — Legal sports betting kicks off in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Those looking to for an extra jolt while watching a sporting event can place a bet in-person at the Commonwealth’s three casinos. To get ready for Tuesday, casinos were training and preparing to help beginners and experts...
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
Turnto10.com
'It's just really cruel': East Providence couple wants answers in death of beloved husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Taylor Faria and Neil Treglia are remembering their 5-year-old playful husky named Niko. His black collar sat close by on the table. "He had a lot of time left, it's just really cruel," Treglia said. Niko's owners told NBC 10 News he got loose...
Turnto10.com
Boys recount finding hollow grenade while exploring woods in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two boys in Wrentham have quite a war story to tell after they made a potentially explosive find while out exploring near home. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath praised the boys in a Facebook post for their reaction, calling them "wicked smaht," for not touching it.
Turnto10.com
Classes canceled for a second day as teachers strike in Massachusetts city
(WJAR) — Classes were again canceled in a Massachusetts city as teachers continued to strike on Tuesday. Teachers in Woburn defied a judge’s order to stop their strike and get back in the classroom. In a joint statement, the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin called out...
Turnto10.com
Assistant principal put on paid leave over email soliciting money for human smuggler
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District confirmed Monday that an assistant principal was placed on paid leave over an email she sent to teachers. The administrator asked her colleagues to help pay a $2,000 debt owed by a student who’d been smuggled into the country.
Turnto10.com
Former Providence City Council candidate to be arraigned for not filing campaign report
(WJAR) — A former Providence City Council candidate is set to be arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly not filing campaign reports. Gerard Catala, 44, faces two counts of Failing to File a Report by the Treasurer of a Candidate or Committee. Catala is being investigated by the Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief
(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
Turnto10.com
Woman shot and killed in Providence, marking city's first homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a home in Providence, marking the city's first homicide of the year. The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at a home on Prudence Avenue. Police said they believe the woman was home alone. Police...
Turnto10.com
Residents of East Bridgewater neighborhood assess damage after dam break
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — About a dozen homes in East Bridgewater spent Saturday assessing damage after a broken dam sent water rushing into backyards and onto properties. Officials said an earthen dam between Robbins Pond and Plymouth Street Pond gave way on Friday morning, causing Robbins to fill...
Turnto10.com
Teenager reported missing in Coventry located
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The family of a 16-year-old Coventry boy who was reported missing said he was located. He was home with his family.
Turnto10.com
Providence police to provide update on first homicide of 2023
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department will provide an update on the city’s first homicide of the year on Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, police reported to Prudence Avenue and found a woman had been shot and killed. Police only identified her as being in her 30s. The department...
Turnto10.com
Husband of charged Duxbury mother says he has forgiven her in the deaths of their children
DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — The father of three children killed in an incident at a Duxbury, Massachusetts home last week released a statement on Saturday in which he said he has forgiven his wife, who is facing charges in their deaths. Patrick Clancy wrote that his pain is "excruciating...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County lawmaker works to expand resources for women with postpartum depression
For several sessions now, state Rep. Carole Fiola has filed a bill that would provide coverage of screenings for postpartum depression, which is something that 1 in 7 pregnant and new mothers experience. "Postpartum depression is a very real, real mental health issue," Fiola, D-Fall River, said. "If you haven't...
Turnto10.com
Wrentham police praise boys' 'smart decision,' when finding grenade in woods
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Wrentham police are bringing attention to the "awesome judgement," of two 12-year-old boys who discovered a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
Turnto10.com
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of stealing artifacts from New Bedford Whaling Museum to appear in court
(WJAR) — A former employee of the New Bedford Whaling Museum accused of stealing dozens of artifacts from his employer is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Robert Burchell, 42, is accused of stealing dozens of what investigators termed “pocket-sized items” from the museum and selling them.
Comments / 0