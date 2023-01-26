ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Cumberland, Barrington scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — William Brennan of Cumberland High School and Will McClelland of Barrington High School were named scholar-athletes for this week's "High School Hoops." Brennan is captain of the varsity swim team which he has been a member of for all four years of high school. He is also...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly visits Bishop Hendricken for Tuesday's 'High School Hoops'

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The "High School Hoops" crew will be in Warwick on Tuesday night as Bishop Hendricken takes on Westerly. Watch "High School Hoops" on Charge! and streaming on turnto10.com, in the NBC 10 News app and on NBC 10's Facebook page. You can also catch up...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Barrington claims victory over Cumberland in 'High School Hoops'

The Barrington Eagles claimed victory over the Cumberland Clippers in "High School Hoops" on Sunday afternoon in a matchup rescheduled from last week because of the weather. The final score was 71 to 47. Watch "High School Hoops" on Charge! and streaming on turnto10.com, in the NBC 10 News app...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

In-person sports gambling launches in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Legal sports betting kicks off in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Those looking to for an extra jolt while watching a sporting event can place a bet in-person at the Commonwealth’s three casinos. To get ready for Tuesday, casinos were training and preparing to help beginners and experts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Boys recount finding hollow grenade while exploring woods in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two boys in Wrentham have quite a war story to tell after they made a potentially explosive find while out exploring near home. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath praised the boys in a Facebook post for their reaction, calling them "wicked smaht," for not touching it.
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief

(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police to provide update on first homicide of 2023

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department will provide an update on the city’s first homicide of the year on Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, police reported to Prudence Avenue and found a woman had been shot and killed. Police only identified her as being in her 30s. The department...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Wrentham police praise boys' 'smart decision,' when finding grenade in woods

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Wrentham police are bringing attention to the "awesome judgement," of two 12-year-old boys who discovered a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash

(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
LINCOLN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy