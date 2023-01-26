Read full article on original website
MLB
Current Astros, HOFers & celebs attend Jackson's tourney
PALM CITY, Fla. -- Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett admitted he didn’t like Reggie Jackson very much when they played against each other. Perhaps that had something to do with Brett’s Kansas City Royals meeting Jackson’s New York Yankees in consecutive American League Championship Series in the late 1970s.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
What Royals' recent moves have in common
KANSAS CITY -- Last week was busy for executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office. They traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins, then shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. At the end of the week, they officially signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.
MLB
The 6 players set up best to bounce back in '23
You know what was fun about the Comeback Player of the Year Award last year? It was, for the first time, won by two players who are almost certain to be in the Hall of Fame someday. Justin Verlander won it in the American League (along with that little Cy Young thing), and Albert Pujols won in the National League, in what was his final season. Heading into the season, Verlander was a good bet; he was coming back from injury, after all. But Pujols? Not even the most optimistic Cardinals fan could anticipate what he was about to do. That’s the fun of the Comeback Player of the Year Award: It’s hard to predict.
MLB
Matt Barnes traded to Marlins from Boston
MIAMI -- The Marlins added an experienced late-inning option to their bullpen on Monday afternoon by acquiring Matt Barnes and cash considerations from the Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, the club announced. The longest-tenured Red Sox player until they designated him for assignment on Tuesday, Barnes had become one...
MLB
8 teams that addressed their biggest weaknesses
The offseason gives each MLB front office an extended opportunity to pinpoint its roster’s biggest weaknesses and address them. With the current offseason winding down, here’s a position-by-position look at which teams made the most substantial improvements in areas that were major weak spots for them a year ago.
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
These are the top tools on our Top 100 Prospects list
The players we highlighted as having the best individual tools on our 2022 Top 100 Prospects list wasted no time displaying them at the big league level. Julio Rodríguez (best hitter) slashed .284/.345/.509 and became the fastest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals (125 games) en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year honors. Runner-up Adley Rutschman (best defense) ranked in the upper quartile of catchers in terms of throwing and framing.
MLB
Ranking depth of talent right now at each position
MLB Network's "Top 10 Right Now!" series concludes this week, with starting pitchers airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and catchers at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The annual countdown always makes for fun, dynamic debates about who makes or doesn't make the cut and how the players are graded, both by human analysts and by The Shredder, MLB Network's statistical algorithm.
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
MLB
Pinder, Reds agree to Minor League deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- The Reds have reached an agreement with veteran utility player Chad Pinder on a Minor League contract, a source told MLB.com on Monday. When the deal is completed, Pinder will receive an invitation to big league camp as a non-roster player. The club has not confirmed the agreement.
MLB
Will Moreno's decision affect Ohtani's plans?
ANAHEIM -- Angels owner Arte Moreno surprised many when he announced last week that he decided he wouldn’t sell the club after exploring a possible sale since late August. Moreno was widely expected to sell the Angels and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred even said at the Winter Meetings that the process was going well and that he was hopeful a sale would happen before the start of the season. But Moreno ultimately decided he wanted to remain owner and announced on Jan. 24 that the club is not for sale.
MLB
Greinke set to return to KC on 1-year deal (source)
Zack Greinke and the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran right-hander in Kansas City for his age-39 season, a source told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Monday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe.
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
MLB
Sox acquire Bleier from Miami for Barnes
The Red Sox found a trade partner for Matt Barnes on Monday, reaching a deal to send the veteran righty along with cash considerations to the Marlins for lefty reliever Richard Bleier, the team announced. The deal comes six days after Barnes was surprisingly designated for assignment so the Red...
MLB
The pen is mightier for this Marlins prospect
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "We're getting out of here. Let's get to work." Those are the words Marlins No. 23 prospect Nasim Nuñez wrote in his...
MLB
5 takeaways from Rockies owner’s press conference
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies owner Dick Monfort believes the club will improve after last year’s 68-94, last-place finish in the National League West. “We can...
MLB
With debut in rearview, Steer eyes starting job at third
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When he gets to Spring Training next month, Reds infielder Spencer Steer knows he has to earn his roster spot. Steer will be aiming for more than that, especially knowing there is a wide-open vacancy at third base, the position where he has the most experience. “Third...
