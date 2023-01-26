You know what was fun about the Comeback Player of the Year Award last year? It was, for the first time, won by two players who are almost certain to be in the Hall of Fame someday. Justin Verlander won it in the American League (along with that little Cy Young thing), and Albert Pujols won in the National League, in what was his final season. Heading into the season, Verlander was a good bet; he was coming back from injury, after all. But Pujols? Not even the most optimistic Cardinals fan could anticipate what he was about to do. That’s the fun of the Comeback Player of the Year Award: It’s hard to predict.

