This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places
In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Fort Collins Book Fest Will Kick-Off Feb 1st!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Poudre River Public Library's Communications Manager, Katie Auman, about the upcoming 2023 Fort Collins Book Fest. The Fort Collins Book Fest will be held the entire month of February and will feature over 30 local and regional authors. Along with readings, panels, author discussions and a Human Library there will be activities for children and teens as well. The festival will kick-off at 5:30pm on February 1st at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden
When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park. Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides,...
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
