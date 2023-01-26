ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

99.9 KEKB

Get Schooled On One of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

In 2006, one of Colorado's oldest schoolhouses, Georgetown School, was facing the imminent threat of being torn down. Despite its doomed fate, the site was ultimately saved by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation & Preservation, Inc. With this, the historic school was placed on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, preserving...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Fort Collins Book Fest Will Kick-Off Feb 1st!

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Poudre River Public Library's Communications Manager, Katie Auman, about the upcoming 2023 Fort Collins Book Fest. The Fort Collins Book Fest will be held the entire month of February and will feature over 30 local and regional authors. Along with readings, panels, author discussions and a Human Library there will be activities for children and teens as well. The festival will kick-off at 5:30pm on February 1st at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden

When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park. Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
