Phoenix, AZ

Albany Herald

LeBron James' status up in air as Lakers oppose Knicks

LeBron James has shown few signs of aging despite being a month past his 38th birthday and playing in his 20th NBA season. But Father Time may keep him from taking the court on Tuesday night, when James' Los Angeles Lakers are slated to visit the New York Knicks in the first game of the season between the bicoastal rivals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks

Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Albany Herald

NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers' win streak

Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

NBA Draft Buzz: Anthony Black Makes Case as a Top Pick

I spent the last few days on the scouting trail, catching Saturday’s high-profile nonconference game between Arkansas and Baylor and sticking around for Monday’s tilt between Baylor and Texas. It’s a busy scouting week for me, packing in a stretch of seven games in eight days, but by this time next week I will have seen pretty much every noteworthy prospect in action over the past few months of the season.
ARKANSAS STATE
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Albany Herald

2023 NBA Championship Odds and Bets

The Celtics are clear favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals heading into February. This is an important month around the Association with the trade deadline set for Feb. 9 and All-Star Weekend beginning soon after.

