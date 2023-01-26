ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
netflixjunkie.com

“Because it is the right thing to do”- Sources Close to King Charles Reveal Why He Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Coronation So Bad

King Charles and his forthcoming coronation is currently the hot topic of the town in the United Kingdom. After recovering from the bombshell docuseries and tell-all memoir, the UK Sovereigns are currently gearing up for their 40th historic ceremony of the decade. Speaking of the same, the event is overcrowded by various speculations and controversies regarding some severed ties like that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy