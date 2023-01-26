ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

By KEN SWEET
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RRGP_0kSeP8B300

NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe.

The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his second-in-command, Ryan McInerney.

The San Francisco-based company said it earned $4.18 billion, excluding a handful of one-time items, or $2.18 a share, in the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That's compared to a profit of $3.96 billion in the same period a year ago. Visa's results beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

For several years, Visa has benefited from the broad adoption of credit and debit card transactions across the world as well as in places that typically were cash only, such as coffee houses or bars.

Payments volume — the amount of money spent on Visa's network — started rising even faster after the coronavirus pandemic, which led to even broader adoption of digital payments. That was good for Visa's bottom line because the company earns a fee off every transaction processed on its network.

Consumers and businesses spent $3.014 trillion on Visa's network in the last three months of 2022, up 7% from a year earlier. The number of processed transactions on the company's network was up 10% from a year earlier.

In late November, Visa named McInerney as its new CEO, with Kelly taking the role of executive chairman. Kelly had been CEO of Visa since 2016, previously a long-time executive at American Express.

McInerney, 47, had been in current role since 2013.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Exxon profits at record high in 2022 as energy prices soared

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as Americans struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating and consumer goods. The oil giant brought in $12.75 billion in profits in the fourth quarter, bringing annual profits to $55.7 billion. That exceeded Exxon's previous annual record of $45.22 billion in annual profits Exxon set in 2008, when a barrel of oil soared close to $150.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

American Express launches products for small businesses

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant's acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products — from a cash flow management hub to business checking accounts and lines of credit — under the name American Express Business Blueprint.
WSB Radio

Unprecedented profit for Exxon as travel, and war, heated up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as consumers globally struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating and consumer goods. The energy giant brought in $55.7 billion in annual profits, exceeding its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008, when a barrel of oil soared close to $150.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate's shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short-seller. Before trading closed on Tuesday,...
WSB Radio

US futures slide as corporate earnings pour in

Wall Street pared some steeper losses but markets were still down in premarket trading Tuesday as a deluge of major corporate earnings poured in ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate meeting. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% before...
WSB Radio

US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

American consumers are kicking off 2023 a bit less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to a still-optimistic 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month's reading was the highest the index has reached since April.
WSB Radio

Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald's sales in Q4

Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation __ particularly in Europe __ will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at...
WSB Radio

China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy