U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
Video: Fire on Containership Near Pacific Entrance to Panama Canal
A containership operating under charter to MSC reported an engine room fire as it was arriving at the terminal in Balboa, Panama near the Pacific Ocean terminus of the Panama Canal. Traffic was briefing impacted in the Pacific Access Channel to the canal while two fireboats responded and helped maneuver the vessel. Another bulker was also reportedly “affected” according to the Panama Canal Authority with local reports of a possible minor collision during the incident.
Engines Driven by Sound Waves for Bottom-Cycle Maritime Application
Thermoacoustic engines are based on tubes that convert heat into resonant sound waves, which in turn drive pistons inside cylinders. A discovery from several hundred years ago involved the bottom end of a vertical metal pipe being heated while the top end was very cold. Upward convection occurred inside the pipe and produce audible resonant sound waves that continued when the hot end of the pipe was sealed. A standing sound driving a piston inside a cylinder forms the basis of thermoacoustic engines able to operate on combustion exhaust heat from marine engines.
Environmentalists Push for New Measures to Tackle Underwater Noise
Environmentalists are pushing for tough measures to address the impact of underwater noise from ships on marine life, a problem that is on the rise - particularly in the Arctic. With studies confirming that underwater noise from shipping is on the rise and continues to roughly double each decade, a...
U.S. Coast Guard Responds to Deadly Surge in Migration at Sea
In 2022, the Coast Guard saw one of the deadliest years for illegal migration in recent history. The service has added more resources stop illegal migration and rescue those in distress before the sea claims their lives. Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast's Operation Vigilant Sentry was first approved in...
