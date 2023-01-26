Read full article on original website
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND
It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
Amazing Support From Near & Far Happened At North Dakota Benefit
Sometimes one wonders how much a story can touch another. In this case, as a community rallied around a very special girl, her story reached the hearts of North Dakotans and far beyond. In fact, the attention of some very well-known, household, award-winning music artists and idols. KEEP READING! Unbelievable support!
In Mandan – A Well-Known Bar Could Be Making A Comeback
With all that Bismarck and Mandan have had to deal with in the last year or so, this is pretty refreshing news. Unfortunately with all the businesses that have closed down for good within the last two years, nothing seems to phase us. It has been no secret that one of the common reasons why has been a lack of employees to keep the place afloat. We are all rooting for things to change, but then the sad news of yet another establishment - Bismarck's Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors in April - What once was a HUGE chain of stores has now dwindled, taking our store down as well. So I say it's is time for some good news!
Silver Dollar Bar changes ownership with a new liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Mandan City Commission didn’t renew the liquor license for the Silver Dollar Bar for not meeting standards in June 2021, discussion about the bar re-opening has been in the works. One Mandan resident interested in local real estate wanted to make sure the...
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the air temperatures Sunday didn’t reach above zero, it’s hard to even think about any outdoor activity. But, for one Bismarck woman, that’s all that might be on her mind. April Lund has qualified to compete at the Boston Marathon, which many...
Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit
WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.
Mortiz Sport & Marine Donates To Mandan’s New Dale Pahlke Arena
Moritz Sport and Marine presented a generous donation of $150,000 towards the new Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Band & Trust Rodeo Grounds. The $2.8 million arena will be a state-of-the-art facility. Home to the 144th Mandan Rodeo coming in July, this new arena will now also serve as a premier destination for rodeo events, concerts and other community gathers.
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Peterson at Wachter Middle School
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mrs. Peterson is both a coach and cheerleader for her Wachter Middle School students. The Bismarck teacher leads physical education and peer-to-peer classes where all her talents are put to use. In peer-to-peer, students of all abilities are paired together as mentors and mentees with the goal of promoting friendship and inclusion.
Bismarck’s Bed Bath & Beyond Closing In April
I hate to use that old expression "The writing is on the wall" - but in this scenario, it looks like it's pretty accurate. The wear and tear of nationwide chain businesses occur quite a bit, and it's always sad when after all the rumors about one of your favorite places that you have shopped at for years, make that decision to close its doors for good. Just over a year ago one of my co-workers wrote a story about Bed Bath & Beyond - it sure seems like a long time ago when the company announced "...37 of approximately 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks" At that point - January 2022 - he chose to call our local Bed Bath & Beyond store and see if we were on that awful list. The information he received was that the person on the other line "Had no clue..." and suggested contacting their corporate office, and that was as far as he could get.
One of two people injured in a Mandan house explosion January 18 has died
One of two people burned in a Mandan house explosion and fire January 18 has died.
Want to change your water bill? Voice your opinion in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Residents in one city are getting the opportunity to voice their opinion when it comes to their water utility bills. Bismarck Public Works is looking to update water utility rates, and the division wants the public’s input. The last time rates were updated were back in 2018. Officials say utility rates […]
Saturday Night Ride Along With A Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy
Humble, courteous, professional... ...that sums up 27-year-old Burleigh County Sheriff Deputy Zach Bugbee to a tee. I spent 5 hours last night on what's called a "Ride Along" - This was my 3rd one, the first way back in 1999 with a Poway Sheriff ( San Diego, California ), A Minot police officer had me in his vehicle about 4 years ago, and then on a cold Saturday night here in Bismarck. I met Zach in the summer during Bike Night at Sickies - he went ahead and set it up for me - this is something I HIGHLY recommend for a trillion reasons, and you can contact the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department for more info.
What Can We Try And Bring To BisMan? Think Progress ( Photos )
Yes, I am aware of the skeptical people who will question the title of this article right off the bat... ...the number one argument is that "Bismarck and Mandan don't support the businesses and restaurants we have here already - hence why several have closed down permanently because of it" - but that's not necessarily true. A lack of staff, not enough employees to run your place, and that's such a frustrating thing, especially when you have been in this city for years. So what, do we just stop bringing to BisMan new restaurant chains?
Mandan couple recovering from house explosion fire
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan couple is still recovering after a fire destroyed their home on Cortez Circle. Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped from a house fire thanks to a neighbor on January 18. The couple was airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to their son, Kevin […]
Here In Bismarck And Mandan – Are We Running Out Of Time?
This article is NOT intended to scare anyone... ...I wouldn't do that to you, however, I will write about something all the so-called doom experts have been talking ( warning ) about for years. It certainly isn't something new, as a matter of fact, people have been biting their fingernails all around the world since 1947. That's 76 years of people trying to somehow warn us that our time on earth is coming to an end, and by the way that includes Bismarck and Mandan. So I had some thoughts on this, what do we do if we know we might be gone for a while? Well, I leave out extra food for my two cranky cats.
Should Bismarck Residents Help Decide The Fate Of A Human Being?
This is a very controversial story that is still playing out on one individual that made a huge error of judgment. One of the two words I used for the title of this article was "Human Being" - that's what we all are -and "Human Beings" make mistakes, and unfortunately some of them can have an impact on your life for quite a while.
Open police investigation at Bismarck public school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School. At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement: “Bismarck Public Schools […]
$193 million needed for projects over the next decade in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — According to the Bismarck ND City Government Facebook page, almost a year ago a ‘story map’ was made, which shows the cost of $193 million needed for Public Works Utility Operations infrastructure to grow and build over the next decade. Now it’s time to discuss with the public more about these […]
