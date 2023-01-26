ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Italy and Libya Reach $8B Deal on Offshore Gas Development

During a visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, Italian state oil company Eni signed an $8 billion offshore gas development with its Libyan counterpart, the National Oil Corporation (NOC). It is the largest single energy investment in the country since the end of the Ghaddafi regime in 2011.
maritime-executive.com

Qatar Replaces Novatek in Lebanon's Qana Gas Field Project

Groundbreaking development could be Lebanon's first commercial offshore gas well. State-owned Qatar Energy, one of the largest natural gas producers in the world, has agreed to join the French/Italian partnership behind the development of Lebanon's first offshore energy projects. Qatar replaces Russian natural gas company Novatek, which has withdrawn under sanctions related to the Russian war in Ukraine.
maritime-executive.com

Greenpeace Protesters Cleared of Charges for Blockading Russian Ship

A group of Greenpeace protesters who blocked the arrival of a Russian tanker at a terminal on the Thames last year have been acquitted of charges related to their intervention, and prosecutors do not plan to appeal the decision. Last May, the group used a Greenpeace app to track the...

