Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Moody whips Ragland74-38, wins County Championship

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody Blue Devils have proven that they can go toe to toe with just about anyone this season.  They eliminated the top-seeded Springville Tigers earlier in the Saint Clair County Tournament, getting them to the championship game against the second-seed Ragland Purple Devils on Saturday evening.  Continuing […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Residential fire in Hueytown claims 1 life

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – The Hueytown Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive, Hueytown, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:52 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, first responders were able to rescue two adults from within the house […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Decomposing human remains were discovered by a Birmingham citizen on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, there is currently no information regarding the age, race or sex of the deceased. “A citizen […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Phil Williams: For our kids

By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary This past week was National School Choice Week, bringing a renewed focus on the assertion that Americans value our children and want what is best for them in every way, including the best in education. We want to know that our children are taught the highest possible levels of reading, […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted for kidnapping resulting in death, body found in Springville barn

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Florida for the kidnapping of Cassie Carli that resulted in her death. Carli’s body was found in a Springville barn. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra announced […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama State Parks’ Mitchum named Enforcement Officer of the Year

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources District Park Ranger Pete Mitchum, with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division, was told to wear his Class A uniform to work recently, and he didn’t know why. He complied and found out that Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association (ACEOA) […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man found dead inside his residence

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham Police conducts investigation into shooting that killed 17-year-old

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in which a 17-year-old died after sustaining gunshot wounds. “Shortly after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of  Nekoma Drive on report of a person […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham ‘H2K’ gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Army Reservist pleads guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Nauvoo resident and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty yesterday to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

