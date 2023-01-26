Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Springville girls dominate Moody to win County Championship
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody Lady Blue Devils looked to go 3-0 against the rival Springville Lady Tigers on Saturday evening in a game that would determine Saint Clair County’s best girls basketball team. Moody would run into an absolute buzzsaw in the lady Tigers as Springville would continue their reign […]
Moody whips Ragland74-38, wins County Championship
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody Blue Devils have proven that they can go toe to toe with just about anyone this season. They eliminated the top-seeded Springville Tigers earlier in the Saint Clair County Tournament, getting them to the championship game against the second-seed Ragland Purple Devils on Saturday evening. Continuing […]
Residential fire in Hueytown claims 1 life
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – The Hueytown Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive, Hueytown, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:52 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, first responders were able to rescue two adults from within the house […]
Unidentified human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Decomposing human remains were discovered by a Birmingham citizen on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, there is currently no information regarding the age, race or sex of the deceased. “A citizen […]
Mortimer Jordan teacher dies in tragic accident on campus
By Will Blakely, 1819 News Jefferson County School System administrators canceled school on Wednesday after a teacher died on a high school campus early Wednesday morning. According to reports, the teacher, who was also a bus driver, passed away just before 7:30 a.m. at Mortimer Jordan High School. The incident occurred in the parking lot […]
Principal Finkley notifies parents of ‘weapon on campus’ situation at Clay Elementary School
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY – Clay Elementary School Principal Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley sent a message out to parents this morning at 9:36 a.m. to notify them of a situation at the school involving a weapon on the campus. One parent sent a screen shot of the email to The Trussville Tribune, which reads: […]
Phil Williams: For our kids
By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary This past week was National School Choice Week, bringing a renewed focus on the assertion that Americans value our children and want what is best for them in every way, including the best in education. We want to know that our children are taught the highest possible levels of reading, […]
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted for kidnapping resulting in death, body found in Springville barn
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Florida for the kidnapping of Cassie Carli that resulted in her death. Carli’s body was found in a Springville barn. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra announced […]
Alabama State Parks’ Mitchum named Enforcement Officer of the Year
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources District Park Ranger Pete Mitchum, with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division, was told to wear his Class A uniform to work recently, and he didn’t know why. He complied and found out that Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association (ACEOA) […]
Clay Council extends moratorium on storage unit construction
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune CLAY – The Clay City Council held its second scheduled meeting of 2023 Tuesday night, Jan. 24. With only two items listed on the agenda, the meeting moved quickly to conclusion in less than 20 minutes. The agenda contained an update on properties at 789 Chestnut Drive and 6791 […]
17-year-old dies after being shot in Birmingham on Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham, died yesterday after sustaining gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Nekoma Drive. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at that location at 12:02 a.m. Clark was transported to UAB Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was […]
Birmingham man found dead inside his residence
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A 32-year-old Birmingham man was found deceased Sunday, Jan. 29, inside his residence at the 2300 block of 31st Avenue North. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates identified the man as Brandon Jamaad Smiley. “The decedent was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend,” Yates said. […]
UPDATE: Birmingham Police conducts investigation into shooting that killed 17-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in which a 17-year-old died after sustaining gunshot wounds. “Shortly after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Nekoma Drive on report of a person […]
Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
43-year-old man dies after reported assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department responded to a report of an assault at the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found that Robert Dewayne White, 43, of Birmingham, had been shot. White was pronounced dead at the scene […]
30-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell by correction staff on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5:34 a.m. Trenton Jamario White, 30, was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, White was serving a 40-year sentence […]
Birmingham ‘H2K’ gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded […]
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Has Put Public Safety First
By Paul DeMarco Alabama has seen so much violent crime the past couple of years that unfortunately the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons […]
Army Reservist pleads guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Nauvoo resident and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty yesterday to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0