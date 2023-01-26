Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
MyNorthwest.com
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets 3-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
Yardbarker
Tracking down the Leafs’ traded draft picks
Another trade deadline is approaching, and the Leafs are once again positioned to be among the buyers in the trade market. Much of the focus has been on potential targets to improve their current lineup, but these acquisitions come with a cost – often in the form of future assets such as prospects or draft picks.
FOX Sports
Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for Colorado, and Logan O'Connor had two...
MyNorthwest.com
Are we overlooking Drew Lock as Seahawks starting QB option?
There are a lot of big storylines for the Seahawks this offseason. There’s the No. 5 overall pick they own, which would be their highest NFL Draft selection since 2009, their last before head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider joined the franchise. There’s also the fact...
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
MyNorthwest.com
Lifelong Mariners fan Cooper Hummel has built career on defying cynics
Cooper Hummel, one of the newest members of the Seattle Mariners roster, is living the dream, but he had to fight his way to get here. The 28-year-old Hummel debuted in the big leagues last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks after five-plus years in the minors, something he says many people he has met in his time playing the sport told him would never happen. Now those people will see Hummel play for the same team he grew up rooting for.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft: The top QBs, how deep the edge rusher class is, more
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away and there’s certainly a lot of buzz around the event when it comes to the Seahawks. Thanks to last offseason’s trade with the Denver Broncos involving Russell Wilson, Seattle has the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft in addition to an extra second-round pick, giving the Seahawks four picks in the first 53 selections.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh: ‘Pretty disgusting the kind of stuff’ pitching staff has
The Mariners rode a stellar pitching staff into their first postseason appearance in 20 years last season, and nobody had a better view of their pitchers than Cal Raleigh. In 2022, Raleigh blossomed into Seattle’s starting catcher, breaking out both behind and at the plate. He also cemented his named in Seattle sports history with an iconic tie-breaking blast against the Oakland Athletics that was the first pinch-hit, walk-off home run in MLB history to clinch a playoff berth.
