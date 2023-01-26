Read full article on original website
Post Register
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Post Register
Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place.
Post Register
Real Madrid and Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday's draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.
Post Register
Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius
MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an...
Post Register
Australia's Women's World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia's Women's World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
