Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
Wanted suspect arrested after running from traffic stop
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after they ran from a traffic stop in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. According to CSPD, at around 1:54 p.m., officers were told a wanted person was in a vehicle in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Police […]
Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- State lawmakers are considering harsher punishment for auto thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado ranked number one in the country for car theft. Pueblo is one of the communities hit hardest by car thieves. According to state leaders, this proposed bipartisan legislation would amend, delete and replace several The post Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony appeared first on KRDO.
UPDATE: Law enforcement has resolved the situation
UPDATE: Monday 01/30/2023 9:07 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — FPD said just before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan 30, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 6400 block of Highway 85 near Fontaine Blvd. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and later barricaded himself inside a home on Fordham St. […]
FOX21News.com
10 injured in Lakeland mass shooting
Investigators said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. Investigators said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. Health risks in the cold. Tips for how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures. Possible cause of cadet’s death...
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
KKTV
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active. If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for...
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FOX21News.com
Possible cause of cadet's death
Tips for how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures. Joshua Johnson trial pushed back, suspect accused …. Joshua Johnson trial pushed back, suspect accused of killing Riley Whitelaw. Socks for Springs Rescue Mission. Vehicle struck by gunfire. CSFD contains structure fire on 519 West Pikes Peak. CSFD contains structure...
Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
One injured in shooting on East Fountain Boulevard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28. Shortly after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East Fountain Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Officers were told that the victim’s vehicle was shot at by a suspect vehicle. According […]
Vehicle hit by gunfire on Fountain Boulevard & Chelton, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An uninvolved driver’s vehicle was hit with gunfire while in the area of a vehicle chase Friday evening on Jan. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 8:35 p.m., CSPD received multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles chasing each other near the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. […]
Can you get a DUI while riding a bike in Colorado?
If you have been drinking, it is not okay to drive. But what about hopping on a bicycle or scooter instead after having a few drinks? The answer is still no.
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
FOX21News.com
Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland
The Principal’s Office 2 – Loving Living Local. Tips for how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures.
Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Springs Police Chief ‘horrified’ by footage of Tyre Nichols beating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Friday evening on Jan. 27, to the public release of body-worn camera footage showing moments during Tyre Nichols’ alleged murder by five Memphis Police officers. “I was horrified by what I witnessed,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “I want to offer my condolences, and those […]
KKTV
School bus crash reported in Falcon
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding to a school bus crash near Falcon Tuesday morning. State Patrol tells 11 News initial reports are that the bus ran into a tree at Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Troopers are still en route as of 7:10 a.m. 11 News...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
