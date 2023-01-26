PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- State lawmakers are considering harsher punishment for auto thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado ranked number one in the country for car theft. Pueblo is one of the communities hit hardest by car thieves. According to state leaders, this proposed bipartisan legislation would amend, delete and replace several The post Pueblo police, mayor respond to proposed legislation that would make all auto thefts a felony appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO