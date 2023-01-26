ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns C Deandre Ayton (illness) to return vs. Mavericks

 4 days ago

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court for Thursday’s game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

Ayton has missed the team’s last three games due to a non-COVID illness that included headaches and issues finding his breath. The 24-year-old jokingly noted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he became ill as a result of an interaction with his son Deandre Jr.

“I don’t even know. I think I caught it from my baby boy,” Ayton said. “Sorry to throw you under the bus junior but still, I think I caught it from him.”

Ayton has averaged 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 40 games (all starts) this season.

The Arizona product has career averages of 16.5 points, 10.4 boards and 1.7 assists in 276 games (269 starts) since Phoenix drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

–Field Level Media

