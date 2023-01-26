ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

By Kerry Breen
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Six people arrested after protest turns violent in Atlanta 04:30

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.

The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor.

The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed by law enforcement after authorities said he shot and wounded a Georgia state trooper during a planned multi-agency operation to remove protestors from the area. The trooper was hospitalized and survived.

On Jan. 21, six people were arrested after protests at "Cop City" led to property damage and a police vehicle being set ablaze. Some of the arrested protestors were found with explosives, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. No one was injured.

Police block downtown streets following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Alex Slitz / AP

Kemp specifically referenced the burnt car in his declaration of the state of emergency.

"Masked activists threw rocks, launched fireworks and burned a police vehicle in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation office building," the declaration read, in part. "Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against persons or property."

The state of emergency declaration authorizes the Georgia National Guard to be used in response to continued protests. Activated troops will have "the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers."

Comments / 502

William Johnson
4d ago

This isn't a protest. This is domestic terrorism just like the summer of 2020. It's time to put an end to this nonsense.

337
MCic(Me)
4d ago

Arrest every one who has vandalized businesses, police vehicles, or caused harm in any way to the public. Those arrested should stay in jail until they testify under oath sharing who is funding the chaos in the streets. I'm sure we already know the answer. We just need evidence to arrest the backer.

159
liberalism is mental
4d ago

according to the Democrats it's a peaceful protest because they fund that group it's called antifa and they give campaign contributions to people like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that's why they allow them to do what they do

103
 

CBS News

