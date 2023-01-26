Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Cody Rhodes After Winning WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2023 Match?
Cody Rhodes took his biggest step ever toward realizing his dream of becoming world champion by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match Saturday, meaning he will get his title shot at WrestleMania 39 come April 1-2. But with two months to go until WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and no fast-forward...
Bleacher Report
Hulk Hogan's Rep Responds to Health Concerns Surrounding WWE Hall of Famer
A representative for Hulk Hogan says the WWE Hall of Famer is able to walk without assistance despite telling Kurt Angle he does not have feeling in his legs. "Everything is OK with him," Hogan's rep told Rachel McRady of ET. "Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan...
Comments / 0