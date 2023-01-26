Read full article on original website
WWE's Triple H Offers to Help Pay Joel Embiid's Fines for DX Chop Celebration
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is a little lighter in the pockets after receiving a $25,000 fine on Friday for his DX Chop celebration, but he's received an offer of encouragement from one of the originators of the move. WWE chief content officer and D-Generation-X founding member Paul "Triple...
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Is Coming and More Hot Takes from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Seth Rollins has found a WrestleMania opponent worthy of his star power in the form of...Logan Paul?. The mainstream megastar returned Saturday night in the Royal Rumble match and, after an unforgettable springboard spot with Ricochet that dominated social media, shockingly eliminated The Visionary in a moment that should set up a showdown between them.
Triple H Comments on The Rock's WWE Future amid Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 39 Rumors
Triple H said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "has an open invitation" for WrestleMania 39 in April but doesn't expect the star to make an appearance. Triple H addressed The Rock's status during the Royal Royal Rumble press conference and told reporters he doesn't think an appearance is "in the cards" despite ongoing conversations with someone who is "incredibly busy."
Final Picks for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
The 2023 Royal Rumble will be monumental, as it not only kicks off The Road to WrestleMania, but it also sets the tone for the rest of the year as a whole. On top of that, it will be an indicator to fans of just what Triple H's creative direction will be going forward, with or without Vince McMahon's influence.
WWE Hot Take: Royal Rumble Odds Favorite Cody Rhodes is Wrong Pick to Win Men's Match
WWE might wish it and plan for it, but Cody Rhodes winning the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday for the right to challenge unified champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania just isn't the right move. In fact, it's not just the incorrect choice—it could be a colossal misstep. The...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Cody Rhodes Wasn't Cleared from Injury Until WWE Royal Rumble; Popped Eardrum in Win
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble during his dramatic return to the ring, but he nearly wasn't able to compete. The superstar told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterwards that he was only cleared from his torn pectoral injury on Saturday:. Rhodes underwent surgery last June following his Hell...
Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Results
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was definitely one for the books. The event made up for its lack of surprises and non-stop action with high drama and the spectacle that the company does better than anyone else. For better or worse, WWE excels at creating moments. Sometimes, its pursuit of a...
Ranking the 10 Best Moments of Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Matches
Clocking in at a combined two hours and 12 minutes with some change, the two 2023 Royal Rumble matches had their fair share of memorable moments. While some were unfortunate, like Kofi Kingston botching his save for the second year in a row and Rey Mysterio not entering whatsoever, others were incredibly fun and showcased exactly why these matches are among the most exciting that happened in WWE every year.
Everything You Need to Know For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
We're nearing the end of the first month of 2023, and just like every year, that means it's time for the annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The 36th edition of this event will feature Rumble matches for both the men's and women's divisions, along with three other bouts. Not only...
WWE's Bait and Switch, Time for Babyface Miz and More Friday Wrestling Takes
Friday night was business as usual for AEW, but WWE's SmackDown was the go-home show before Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio met for a singles match to deal with their own personal issues before competing in the men's Rumble. We also saw The Miz appear in...
The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
WWE delivered a huge show with the 2023 Royal Rumble. In particular, the company established two fresh world title challengers in Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. The American Nightmare entered at the No. 30 spot and took down Gunther to pick up the most important win of his WWE career.
Biggest Takeaways From 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Results
WWE kicked off its Road to WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night in San Antonio with the Royal Rumble, a four-hour event that set in motion the feuds and Superstars that will define this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Cody Rhodes won the men's Rumble match while Rhea Ripley cashed her...
The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
We're coming up to the end of January, and that means it's time for the annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. This event is the start of the Road to WrestleMania, but many people in the WWE Universe actually single this show out as their favorite of the year. Here is...
WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Pulled from Royal Rumble Match Due to Injury vs. Kross
Rey Mysterio reportedly did not participate in the Royal Rumble match because of an injury. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mysterio suffered an injury during the Loredo SmackDown tapings against Karrion Kross. That put a halt to plans for him to...
UFC Signs Frank Mir's Daughter Bella as Sport's 1st NIL Ambassador
UFC is finally testing the NIL waters with the historic signing of University of Iowa women's wrestler Bella Mir. UFC announced Friday that Mir, who is a freshman at Iowa, is the first person to be signed to a name, image and likeness deal by the promotion. Mir already has...
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 27
Just 24 hours before a colossal clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Kevin Owens sought to send one last message to Roman Reigns as he battled the seemingly unstoppable enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. Was KO able to mount momentum, or did the second-generation badass deal him a...
Francis Ngannou Has Talked to Tyson Fury's Camp; UFC Legend Hopeful for Summer Fight
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said Friday that he has been in contact with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's camp about setting up a potential fight. Speaking to TMZ Sports (beginning at the 2:35 mark), Ngannou discussed the steps that have been taken toward a clash with Fury and when it could possibly happen:
Adesanya vs. Pereira Middleweight Title Rematch, Burns vs. Masvidal Set for UFC 287
The main event at UFC 287 is finally set. UFC President Dana White announced Friday that Alex Pereira will defend his middleweight title in a rematch against Israel Adesanya. Gilbert Burns versus Jorge Masvidal will co-headline the April 8 event. While no location has been announced, Madison Square Garden is being considered, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.
