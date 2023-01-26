Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Pat Mahomes Sr. Threw Shade at Joe Burrow After AFC Championship
Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, threw shade at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after his son's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Landed New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly been hired by this NFL team.
Video Showed Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest
Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Trolled Eli Apple After AFC Championship Game
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trolled Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after her husband's win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.
Let the Speculation Begin: Tom Brady to the Niners?
San Francisco might be just the spot for Tom Brady to get one last ring before retiring.
Eli Manning: Peyton Is a Terrible Coach
Eli claims a huge advantage for the NFC over his brother Peyton's AFC Pro Bowl squad when it comes to coaching.
