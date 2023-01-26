ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wbontv.com

Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest

A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
CLARK COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington installing 75 new Flock safety cameras, 100 total by end of year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The safety of citizens in Lexington and Fayette County continues to be a top priortiy for Mayor Linda Gorton as January comes to a close. This year additional resources are being implemented to help the city’s police department solve crimes. Throughout the year, 75 additional Flock safety automatic license plate reading cameras will be installed throughout various parts of the city and county.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident....
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

