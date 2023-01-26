ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]

Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats

Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
kogt.com

King & Queen of Mardi Gras

Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
