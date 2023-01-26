Read full article on original website
Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]
Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Win Rodeo Tickets With Mikey O All This Week
Listen all this week to Mikey O in the Afternoon for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend. The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a family tradition in SWLA since 1939. The events start on Thursday, February 2nd, and continue until Saturday, February 4th.
Lakeshore Drive Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning January 30
Lakeshore Drive Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning January 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles has announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, both lanes of the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive, between Clarence Street and Park Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
For $700K This Helicopter In Lake Charles Could Be Yours!
Why drive when you can fly? If you have an extra $700 thousand dollars and want to make an investment this handsome 1977 Bell 206B III, Helicopter can go home with you! The gently used aircraft is one of several for sale in Lake Charles on controller.com. Wouldn't it be...
Things To Do In Lake Charles & SWLA This Weekend Jan 27-29
Ladies and gentlemen, we have made it to the weekend and now it's time to get out of the house and do something fun. It's time to forget about work and enjoy yourself with friends and family. So now the question is, What to do? We have done the research...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
KPLC TV
Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
KPLC TV
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
