burlington-record.com
Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado
The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass
A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
27-year-old skier dies after accident at Snowmass
Tyler James Updegraff, 27 from Silverthorne, was injured on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park and later died, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
ouraynews.com
County's only pharmacy to close
Stacie’s Apothecary Shoppe, the only pharmacy in Ouray County, will close Jan. 31 due to staffing challenges. Stacie and Jacob Veatch, who opened the shop in 2018, will continue operating The Apothecary Shoppe in Montrose, but said maintaining a location in Ridgway became unsustainable. They announced their plans to...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
