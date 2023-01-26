Read full article on original website
UNM, NMSU request capital outlay funds for athletic facility upgrades
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are asking for millions of dollars from state lawmakers for upgrades to their athletic facilities. In this legislative session, UNM is asking for a total of about $13.4 million to help with about nine different projects. The requests include everything from tennis […]
Three Lobos Honored at Senior Meet vs NMSU
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to their bitter rival New Mexico State on Saturday by a score of 171-124. This was New Mexico’s 2022-23 season senior meet, in which three Lobos were honored. Maddie Deucher, a backstroker from El Paso,...
Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart dead at 59
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart died on Jan. 28 at the age of 59. Lockhart played for UTEP from 1981 to 1985. Those teams were coached by the legendary Don Haskins. Lockhart played in two NCAA Tournaments with UTEP. Lockhart is 10th all time at UTEP in career assists […]
Monday Night Hoops: Organ Mountain collects win over Mayfield, Las Cruces takes down Centennial
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After Monday night’s games, most New Mexico high school basketball teams have hit the halfway mark of district play. Organ Mountain collected a 63-53 win over Mayfield at Mayfield High School on Monday night. Organ Mountain moved onto 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 3-5A play. Over […]
El Paso Community College gets ready for 2023 baseball season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is less than a week away from the start of baseball season. This year’s season begins on the road against South Mountain Community College in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 3. The Tejanos’ first homestand will be against Luna Community College Feb. 10-11. The Tejanos are members […]
Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
East El Paso neighborhood in shock after dog attacks 2 people
An El Paso police officer fired his weapon and shot a dog that was being aggressive toward people after two dogs reportedly had bitten two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 26, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
