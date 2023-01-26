ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KQED

Mark Morodomi: Peanut Duck

When a popular Chinese restaurant in Oakland closed recently, Mark Morodomi is left with warm memories of family and a dish rarely served anymore. When I heard that the Golden Peacock restaurant in Oakland had permanently closed in December, I knew this was also the end of my Peanut Duck.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area

Temperatures are expected to drop to exceptionally cold levels in parts of the Bay Area tonight, according to the National Weather Service, prompting agencies to open up warming centers and shelters for unhoused people to protect them from hypothermia. It's anticipated that these freezing temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Danny Lubin-Laden: 'Ollie'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. Berkeley trombonist and composer Danny Lubin-Laden says he first picked...
BERKELEY, CA

