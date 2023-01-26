To benefit community, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction hosts secular concert series for music lovers

Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Special Essex Selectboard meeting Jan. 30
This meeting will be in person at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online. • JOIN ONLINE: Zoom Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060 or click here. • JOIN CALLING: (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060.
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction City Council works to push back Annual Meeting which currently falls on Passover
ESSEX JUNCTION — At the last annual meeting, Essex Junction residents voted to hold the 2023 Annual Meeting on April 5 – the first night of Passover. After some City residents voiced concern about the selected date, which those practicing Passover would not be able to attend, the city council is working to change the meeting date.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
newportdispatch.com
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Colchester Sun
Cryptic Function Loss according to Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper
Each of our native species occupies an ecological niche, influencing the ecosystem around it in different ways. The more we learn about forests, the more we discover how critical each species is to their health and function: from towering trees to tiny invertebrates, from the bats that regulate populations of defoliating insects to the rodents that disperse acorns, seeding future generations of oaks.
ehshive.com
Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria
If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
Essex County communities see $1B spike in property values
New and existing home values increased 12% in 2022 in Essex and Hamilton counties. Perhaps illustrative of the parkwide housing costs, property values in Essex County — the eastern heart of the Adirondacks — total nearly $1 billion more today than a year ago. And while the number in itself has little practical bearing, it reinforces an emerging storyline of an Adirondack Park that is becoming more of an exclusive retreat for the wealthy, but also friendlier to an invigorated population able to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while earning income sitting at their home computer.
vermontcatholic.org
Vermonters pray, rally for life in Montpelier
For more than 30 years, Father Patrick Forman has been present for the January pro-life activities in Montpelier, and this year was no different: He was one of the concelebrants at the Mass for Life at St. Augustine Church and one of the participants in the Rally for Life at the Statehouse Jan. 28.
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union
The Phil Scott administration is proposing a sale of the Zampieri office building in Burlington, calling it “underutilized.” But an official from the state employees’ union said that news “came as a surprise.” Read the story on VTDigger here: State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh company awarded retail cannabis license
A Plattsburgh company has been awarded a provisional license to sell recreational marijuana under an initiative aimed at people with prior marijuana-related convictions. Doug Butdorf, chairman of North Country Roots, said the the goal is to open the dispensary on April 20, but he first has to find a location that meets the state’s requirements.
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
WCAX
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday. The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting. Back in...
WCAX
Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
Addison Independent
Thieves steal from foreign apple orchard workers
CORNWALL — Criminals broke into the building that houses foreign workers at Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall this past Friday and stole passports, among other things. Owners of the orchard said that the break-in at the North Bingham Street home occurred between 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Residents...
