To benefit community, First Congregational Church of Essex Junction hosts secular concert series for music lovers

New and existing home values increased 12% in 2022 in Essex and Hamilton counties. Perhaps illustrative of the parkwide housing costs, property values in Essex County — the eastern heart of the Adirondacks — total nearly $1 billion more today than a year ago. And while the number in itself has little practical bearing, it reinforces an emerging storyline of an Adirondack Park that is becoming more of an exclusive retreat for the wealthy, but also friendlier to an invigorated population able to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while earning income sitting at their home computer.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO