2023 Farmers Insurance Open live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

He saluted Rory McIlroy and plugged the Golf Channel, too. And Phil Mickelson did so by clicking ‘tweet.’. This, of course, used to be a regular thing, where the six-time major champ would opine over no more than 280 Twitter characters, then 2022 happened — LIV Golf was formed, they offered guaranteed money to PGA Tour players, the Tour create changes in response, the sides took each other court, and Mickelson became perhaps the biggest face of the Saudi-backed series — and Lefty’s blue bird app went into hibernation. But no more. He’s logged back on. Two weeks ago, he logged on after seeing the Caddie Network’s account post a picture of a gap in the trees on Augusta National’s 13th — and he wrote that, yes, he would hit from there, much like he did in 2010. A week later, he complimented Luke Donald for a play that saw this year’s European Ryder Cup captain chip without a pin. Mickelson was on a roll.

12 HOURS AGO