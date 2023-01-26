2023 Farmers Insurance Open live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson takes aim at PGA Tour: "I will never understand!"
Phil Mickelson's war with the PGA Tour continued on Saturday but the subject matter was not what you might expect. No, we aren't talking about the LIV Golf League or the latest court revelation. The topic? Joggers. Specifically, joggers being worn with ankle socks. It's surprising, given Mickelson's self-confessed love...
Wichita Eagle
CBS mic’ed up Max Homa during the Farmers Insurance Open, and it was a great viewing experience
Thanks to Max Homa and CBS, golf fans were treated to a spectacular 15 minutes of television on Friday. During the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California, Homa agreed to let CBS mic him up on the par-5 13th hole. Homa, who was in fourth at the time at 7 under, spoke with CBS analysts Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo about how to play the hole, with conversations ranging from course management to shot strategy and everything in between.
The 10 best PGA Tour players following the Farmers Insurance Open
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as the
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Photos: The most highly debated outfit choices in recent years on the PGA Tour
It’s not uncommon for PGA Tour players to make questionable outfit decisions. Some are made by their apparel sponsors, some are all their fault. Saturday’s round at the Farmers Insurance Open sparked another debate, this time was Sam Ryder’s maroon joggers. Many liked them, some hated them. Golfweek‘s Adam Schupak said the trousers were hotly debated in the slow-moving galleries spread across Torrey Pines.
Golf.com
Here’s a first look at new golf products from the 2023 PGA Show
Thousands of new products were showcased at the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando, January 25-27. Enjoy a first look at a few new products that captured the attention of NBC Sports personality and PGA Show host, Lauren Thompson.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Jim Nantz pays tribute to CBS colleague Billy Packer during Friday's coverage of Farmers Insurance Open
The sports world lost a legend with the passing of longtime CBS college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who passed away Thursday at age 82. On Friday, during third round live coverage on CBS of the Farmers Insurance Open, Jim Nantz had some kind words for his friend and colleague, calling him “one of the most important figures in CBS Sports proud history.”
thegolfnewsnet.com
When’s the last time a PGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?
Jon Rahm has won his last two PGA Tour starts, taking the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express to pick up two of the first three tournaments staged in 2023. Now, he's in contention to win once again at Torrey Pines, as he's within two shots of the lead heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Winning three-consecutive PGA Tour starts is not something that happens frequently. In fact, it's been almost six years since it last happened.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Here’s why the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is ending on Saturday, not Sunday
For the second year in a row, the Farmers Insurance Open -- the PGA Tour's annual stop at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego -- is ending on a Saturday. Golf tournaments typically end on Sundays, and so it's been a confusing adjustment for a lot of fans. However, there are a couple of good reasons why the event has shifted to a Wednesday through Saturday schedule instead of the traditional Thursday through Sunday docket.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson logs back on — with lines on LIV, PGA Tour, Rory
He saluted Rory McIlroy and plugged the Golf Channel, too. And Phil Mickelson did so by clicking ‘tweet.’. This, of course, used to be a regular thing, where the six-time major champ would opine over no more than 280 Twitter characters, then 2022 happened — LIV Golf was formed, they offered guaranteed money to PGA Tour players, the Tour create changes in response, the sides took each other court, and Mickelson became perhaps the biggest face of the Saudi-backed series — and Lefty’s blue bird app went into hibernation. But no more. He’s logged back on. Two weeks ago, he logged on after seeing the Caddie Network’s account post a picture of a gap in the trees on Augusta National’s 13th — and he wrote that, yes, he would hit from there, much like he did in 2010. A week later, he complimented Luke Donald for a play that saw this year’s European Ryder Cup captain chip without a pin. Mickelson was on a roll.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How much does it cost to play in The American Express pro-am?
The American Express entry fee isn't cheap. You're going to plunk down a pretty penny to compete alongside the PGA Tour's best at PGA West -- the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course -- and La Quinta Country Club. It costs $29,000 to play in the three- or four-day pro-am....
thegolfnewsnet.com
What are designated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?
The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "designated events." These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Friday
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. In a tournament that features five of the top-10 players in the world, it is a relatively unknown who heads into the weekend with the lead at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Sam Ryder backed up his stellar 8-under start to reach 12 under. Good for a three-stroke edge over the field, the 32-year-old possesses the first 36-hole lead in his PGA Tour career with eyes on capturing his first victory come Saturday.
