6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Ice, sleet, freezing rain make for challenging commutes in Louisville, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice, sleet and freezing rain made for some dicey morning commutes across Kentucky and southern Indiana Tuesday morning. Along Gagel Avenue off Dixie Highway, some drivers who headed out for their morning commute were no match for an icy hill. Those challenges played out in a...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night has died. At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Haraz Coffee House opens second Louisville location in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is brewing in the Highlands. Haraz Coffee House opened its second Louisville location at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue. The name comes from the mountains in Yemen, where the coffee beans are grown. The new location was previously a...
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge to close completely for emergency repairs starting Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana is about to close for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge will close to traffic completely for emergency repairs starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway, on Madison Pike in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, in the 14000 block of Madison Pike in Morning View. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
wdrb.com
Flu cases drop across Kentuckiana as health officials see increase in 'mild' COVID-19 cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu cases are dropping throughout Kentuckiana. From Jan. 15-21, Kentucky confirmed 309 new flu cases. That's half the number of cases reported during the first week of the year. Indiana is seeing a similar decline. "Fortunately, it's kind of stabilized out a little bit," said Dr....
wdrb.com
Barbershop in Gardiner Lane Shopping Center on Bardstown Road offers free haircuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop on Bardstown Road went a cut above by offering free haircuts on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center gave free haircuts to anyone who is struggling financially. People of all ages hopped into the barber's chair for a fresh cut. Some...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow ends Sunday at Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although spring is a few months away, people are thinking about the outdoors this weekend in Louisville. Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow started on Jan. 25 and goes through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
wdrb.com
$500 reward offered for information after businesses in downtown Carrollton vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are hoping someone recognizes surveillance images of the people responsible for vandalism in downtown Carrollton over the weekend. The city has released surveillance video and an image of someone believed to be involved in the vandalism that happened between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County. A car has struck an embankment. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
wdrb.com
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
