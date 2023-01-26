ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, KY

wdrb.com

Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night has died. At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Haraz Coffee House opens second Louisville location in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is brewing in the Highlands. Haraz Coffee House opened its second Louisville location at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue. The name comes from the mountains in Yemen, where the coffee beans are grown. The new location was previously a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow ends Sunday at Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although spring is a few months away, people are thinking about the outdoors this weekend in Louisville. Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow started on Jan. 25 and goes through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY

