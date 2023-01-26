ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Does Off-Duty Style in Fur-Trimmed Bomber Jacket & Navy New Balance 990v3 Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving her apartment in New York today, dressed cozily.

Bieber was all bundled up, stepping out in a black leather bomber jacket with a brown fur collar. The cropped coat was layered overtop a dark blue hoodie, the styling trick keeping her extra warm while adding layers of dimension to her ensemble. She complemented both pieces with low-rise baggy denim jeans.

Shielding her eyes, the runway regular popped on black shades with piercing bright red lenses. Further accessorizing, the Fila brand ambassador stacked on shiny gold stud earrings. For final touches, Bieber pulled her dyed dark brown tresses out of her hood, styled in a sleek middle part.

For footwear, Bieber opted for blue, gray and white New Balance ‘990v3’ sneakers designed with leather and mesh uppers, white lace-up closure, and the emblematic NB logo printed on the toes and sides in white. The chunky retro-inspired shoes also had thick rubber soles that offered the cushy model support while traversing the city streets.

Hailey has been a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren, and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

