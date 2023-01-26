ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State Women's Tennis Loses to Nebraska, 4-0

LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 4-0, on Sunday to finish off the opening weekend of the dual match season. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses at the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County were tied 5-5 on court 3 when their match was suspended.
Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to New Mexico, 98-60

Box Score LOGAN, Utah - Utah State women's basketball lost, 98-60, to New Mexico on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Lobos led wire-to-wire, opening the game on a 12-0 run to build a lead they would never relinquish. New Mexico's hot shooting prevented an Aggie comeback as the Lobos shot 52.2 percent (35-for-67) from the field and an even 50.0 percent (16-for-32) on 3-point attempts. USU shot 36.8 percent (21-for-57) from the floor and 25.0 percent (7-for-28) from 3-point territory. New Mexico also held the edge in free throws, shooting 12-for-13 from the line to USUS's 11-for-15 mark from the stripe.
