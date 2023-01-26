Box Score LOGAN, Utah - Utah State women's basketball lost, 98-60, to New Mexico on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Lobos led wire-to-wire, opening the game on a 12-0 run to build a lead they would never relinquish. New Mexico's hot shooting prevented an Aggie comeback as the Lobos shot 52.2 percent (35-for-67) from the field and an even 50.0 percent (16-for-32) on 3-point attempts. USU shot 36.8 percent (21-for-57) from the floor and 25.0 percent (7-for-28) from 3-point territory. New Mexico also held the edge in free throws, shooting 12-for-13 from the line to USUS's 11-for-15 mark from the stripe.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO