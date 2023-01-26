Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women's Tennis Loses to Nebraska, 4-0
LINCOLN, Nebraska – Utah State women's tennis was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 4-0, on Sunday to finish off the opening weekend of the dual match season. The Aggies fell behind in doubles play with losses at the first and second positions. Senior Lisa Küng and graduate student Annaliese County were tied 5-5 on court 3 when their match was suspended.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women’s Basketball Loses to New Mexico, 98-60
Box Score LOGAN, Utah - Utah State women's basketball lost, 98-60, to New Mexico on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Lobos led wire-to-wire, opening the game on a 12-0 run to build a lead they would never relinquish. New Mexico's hot shooting prevented an Aggie comeback as the Lobos shot 52.2 percent (35-for-67) from the field and an even 50.0 percent (16-for-32) on 3-point attempts. USU shot 36.8 percent (21-for-57) from the floor and 25.0 percent (7-for-28) from 3-point territory. New Mexico also held the edge in free throws, shooting 12-for-13 from the line to USUS's 11-for-15 mark from the stripe.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Track & Field Rewrites Record Books at UW and Stacy Dragila Invitationals
VARIOUS, U.S.A. — At the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, and the Stacy Dragila Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho, Utah State's men's and women's track & field teams proved their level of talent as 15 different Aggies placed their names among the all-time top-10 performances in USU history. The Aggies...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics Opens Home Slate in Front of Raucous Spectrum Magic Crowd
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around crown,...
