Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Is Built Around Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons will likely move on from Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He’s 33. They’re a bad team. It doesn’t take too much to put two and two together. The best thing you can do in any economy is corner the market. If...
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Jae Crowder, Raptors, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to discuss the latest news and rumors ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline pertaining to Jae Crowder, the Toronto Raptors, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and more.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
Jazz ‘Strong Interest’ In Trade For Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith
The Utah Jazz have far outperformed expectations that were placed on them coming into the season. Most people believed they would be among the worst teams in the NBA, but they have flipped the script. While they have cooled off considerably from their hot start, the Jazz remain in the...
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Gary Trent Jr.
Some NBA teams project as more likely to make moves than others. Moreover, there are obvious potential buyers and obvious potential sellers. With Luka Doncic on their roster, the Dallas Mavericks obviously fall into the former group. By contrast, the 23-28 Toronto Raptors land in the latter club. This is...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Built Around Alex Caruso
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams that many will be monitored ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but for opposite reasons. The former could be buyers, while the latter could be sellers. Sometimes, we all need a little bit more energy. NBA teams need an injection...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
Wolves keep rolling on hot night from Edwards, Russell
D'Lo lit it up in the first half and Ant took over in the second half.
Pacers, Spurs, Raptors, Jazz Linked To Jalen McDaniels
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled mightily this season. Even after winning two games in a row, they own one of the worst records in the league at 15-36. With their sights set on Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team will likely be open for business ahead of the trade deadline.
Twins Are Showing Interest in Former Astros Star Gurriel
The saga with former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues as he is still searching for a new home in free agency. A new report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggests that the Minnesota Twins are now interested in pursuing Gurriel. This comes on the heels of...
This Bulls-Heat Trade Is Built Around Zach LaVine
The Eastern Conference has become a challenging set of teams to compete against. The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are experiencing this firsthand this NBA season. However, Western Conference supremacy may be dying in the NBA. For a long time, it was assumed. On an annual basis, the Western Conference featured the league’s best teams. Whichever team emerged from the Eastern Conference was likely food in the NBA Finals.
Blazers’ Jerami Grant Offered Max Contract Extension
The Portland Trail Blazers made some big moves during the 2022 NBA offseason, hoping that they would be able to climb back into contention in the Western Conference. There was some excellent play earlier in the season, but in the last few weeks, they have been well under the .500 mark.
Texans' Desperation for Bears' No. 1 Pick Makes Week 18 Even More Hilarious
The Texans had the top pick in their hands, but a meaningless Week 18 win will force them to pay a pretty penny to the Bears if they want it back.
