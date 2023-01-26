Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Is Built Around Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons will likely move on from Bojan Bogdanovic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He’s 33. They’re a bad team. It doesn’t take too much to put two and two together. The best thing you can do in any economy is corner the market. If...
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Pascal Siakam
There will be a lot of eyes on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Many insiders consider them as the main team that front offices monitor. Could that include the Memphis Grizzlies?. No matter what NBA team you root for, you’ve got to respect the Grizzlies. Albeit,...
NBA Executive Suggests Warriors Trade For Pascal Siakam
The Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to building their roster. With Stephen Curry still in the fold, the team has a chance to win NBA titles at full strength. However, the massive cost of keeping the group together may make them want to consider a consolidation move of sorts.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Built Around Alex Caruso
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams that many will be monitored ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but for opposite reasons. The former could be buyers, while the latter could be sellers. Sometimes, we all need a little bit more energy. NBA teams need an injection...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
Jazz ‘Strong Interest’ In Trade For Mavs’ Dorian Finney-Smith
The Utah Jazz have far outperformed expectations that were placed on them coming into the season. Most people believed they would be among the worst teams in the NBA, but they have flipped the script. While they have cooled off considerably from their hot start, the Jazz remain in the...
Bucks Granted Permission To Meet With Suns’ Jae Crowder
For months veteran forward Jae Crowder has been awaiting a trade from the Phoenix Suns. He has remained away from the team since training camp, which has been an excused absence. Now, the NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. After learning that he would have a diminished role during the...
Pacers, Spurs, Raptors, Jazz Linked To Jalen McDaniels
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled mightily this season. Even after winning two games in a row, they own one of the worst records in the league at 15-36. With their sights set on Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team will likely be open for business ahead of the trade deadline.
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Is Built Around Gary Trent Jr.
Some NBA teams project as more likely to make moves than others. Moreover, there are obvious potential buyers and obvious potential sellers. With Luka Doncic on their roster, the Dallas Mavericks obviously fall into the former group. By contrast, the 23-28 Toronto Raptors land in the latter club. This is...
NBA Executive Says Pacers Could Still Trade Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers made headlines by agreeing with Myles Turner on a contract renegotiation and extension ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The team leveraged their cap space to give him an additional $17.1 million this season, creating the largest renegotiation in the history of the NBA. The team can...
Blazers’ Jerami Grant Offered Max Contract Extension
The Portland Trail Blazers made some big moves during the 2022 NBA offseason, hoping that they would be able to climb back into contention in the Western Conference. There was some excellent play earlier in the season, but in the last few weeks, they have been well under the .500 mark.
