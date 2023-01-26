Read full article on original website
Bay Area Runners Club Accepting 2023 Race Registrations
Registration has started for the an annual event in Bay City that brings not only thousands of people into the community but benefits local non profits as well. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the raft of races hosted by the Bay Area Runners Club (BARC), and Andy Brady says he’s hoping to see it continue to grow. He says all of the money raised is put back into the community.
Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans
Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
Juvenile Crime on the Rise in Mt. Pleasant
Police in Mount Pleasant are seeing a rise in juvenile crime. The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports that, according to the most recent crime statistics, 33 juvenile incidents took place in 2022, more than doubling any of the previous 5 years. Public Safety Director Paul Lauria says that violence and bullying in schools, especially the middle school, is driving that number up.
Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
Carrollton Township Police Chief, Director Passes Away
The Carrollton Township Police Chief has passed away at the age of 64. Craig Allen Oatten was born on February 1, 1958 in Saginaw. He reportedly died at home on Saturday. Oatten attended Swan Valley High School, then attended the Delta College Police Academy. Oatten started working as a part time officer for the Carrollton Township Police Department, becoming a full time officer in 1984. He would go onto to become the department’s chief of police in 1996, and the township director in 2006.
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Clothing Store Breaking and Entering
Police in Saginaw Township are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a clothing store and leaving with arms full of merchandise. Police say the incident took place around 5:28 a.m. on Thursday at the DXL store on Bay Road. The store’s security camera shows a pickup truck...
Reward Offered in Five Year Old Flint Homicide Case
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 dollars for information leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects in a 2018 Flint murder. Barry Swindle was killed in his home in the 2300 block of Broadway Blvd. on January 29, 2018. Police say he suffered blunt force trauma to his head.
Elderly Clio Man Dies in Fatal Thetford Township Crash
Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in a fatal three way crash on Saturday in Genesee County’s Thetford Township. Police say an 81-year-old Clio man was heading east on Vienna Road in a 2020 Ford Escape when he struck a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman going north on Bray Road. Police say the woman failed to yield at the intersection.
Body of Missing Ogemaw County Woman Found
The body of a missing 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman has been located in Leota in Clare County. Ogemaw County Sheriff’s officials report that Sara Elizabeth Burns was found dead on Saturday after a lengthy search. Search and rescue teams, law enforcement agencies and volunteers from multiple organizations and communities joined in the search for Burns after she was reported missing on January 23rd. The Clare County Sheriff’s office had found her vehicle in the Leota area near Harrison before she was reported missing. A search was initiated using K-9’s, drones, and on-foot canvassing.
Saginaw Traffic Stop of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Drug Bust
Saginaw police arrested two people on Saturday after the K-9 team located drugs in a stolen car during a traffic stop. According to police, Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report and when they located the stolen vehicle stopped the driver. K9 Cigan indicated to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. Police say a search turned up multiple bags of herion, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.
