Comfort Desserts Reimagined owner Harith Razaa has closed the restaurant at 517 Dempster St. to spend time with his grandkids and travel. "As many people who have come and said how much they enjoyed my sweets, they don't know that I got the better part of the deal," he said. "It's hard to express the joy that you get in giving."

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO