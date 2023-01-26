Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
MMA Fighting
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul announces Mike Perry as backup opponent for Tommy Fury
Mike Perry is the backup plan for Jake Paul’s next fight. Speaking to the media this past Saturday, Paul announced that Perry will step in as a replacement opponent should Tommy Fury withdraw from his upcoming boxing bout against Paul on Feb. 25 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. “We have...
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’
If Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC 287, Leon Edwards is prepared to finally settle their score. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout. The bout is critical for Masvidal, who has lost three in a row and finds himself on the precipice of being dropped from the title conversation for good. However, if he wins, those losses won’t matter as much, because the welterweight champion says he’ll give “Gamebred” a title shot.
MMA Fighting
Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt needs a new opponent. MMA Fighting confirmed with a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans that Julio Arce is out of his upcoming matchup with Garbrandt, which was scheduled for UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by Eurosport. According...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Bader: Fedor Emelianenko has the résumé of the heavyweight GOAT, but Cain Velasquez was the best
Ryan Bader is quietly building his own legacy at heavyweight, but he’s not quite put together the résumé where he could be considered among the best ever. As it stands, Bader’s upcoming opponent Fedor Emelianenko is most commonly called the the greatest of all-time at heavyweight after putting together a ridiculous 28-fight, eight year unbeaten streak, which included his stint as a PRIDE champion.
MMA Fighting
Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss. Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Gane welcomes back...
MMA Fighting
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen targeted for UFC Fight Night on April 15
Max Holloway is rejoining the fray. A massive featherweight fight pitting Holloway against top contender Arnold Allen is being targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Contracts have yet to be finalized however verbal agreements are in place.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
MMA Fighting
Big time fighters who fought in overseas promos before they became known in the U.S.
This week I became aware that Bellator middleweight title challenger Anatoly Tokov fought successfully in Rizin! I must have missed or forgotten that. And how about the man, that myth the legend that is Song Yadong fighting in Gan Ryu Jima at age 17!. https://youtu.be/SI1sunxnJuI I was reminded of this...
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo undergoes surgery for broken orbital, nose following UFC 283 loss
Deiveson Figueiredo went under the knife Tuesday to fix injuries sustained in his UFC 283 championship loss to Brandon Moreno on Jan. 21. The procedure was deemed a success by the doctors, Figueiredo’s coach “Maizena” confirmed to MMA Fighting. The former UFC flyweight champion suffered fractures to...
MMA Fighting
Video: Israel Adesanya channels ‘Saw’ to hype up Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya is once again promising a scary good time. “The Last Stylebender” is scheduled to face longtime rival Alex Pereira once again when he challenges Pereira for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira defeated Adesanya via a dramatic fifth-round knockout at UFC 281 to claim the belt, moving him to 4-0 in their series that also includes a pair of kickboxing bouts.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? Legacies of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson
With the UFC, Bellator, and major MMA promotions off this past weekend, MMA Fighting’s matchmaking show decided to give back to fans of the program with a special “Ask Us Anything” show. On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and...
MMA Fighting
Fury FC to round out the weekend's violence
Anybody find it odd, they recently had a livethread for Invicta, which, awesome! But...nobody watched it or commented in it. Why not make livethreads for LFA & Cage Warriors, at the bare minimum to start with. I wouldn't add any other promotions to the list just yet (ARES, CFFC, Fury...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: PFL founder declares Jake Paul ‘best marketer and promoter we’ve seen in combat sports ever’
Jake Paul appears to be all in on his combat sports involvement. Earlier this month, the PFL announced they’d come to terms with the outspoken YouTuber-turned-boxer to compete in MMA. Additionally, Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian now own equity shares in the company. Paul will compete as part of the promotion’s “Super Fight division” which will be its PPV event series.
MMA Fighting
Damir Ismagulov says he’ll delay retirement for final fight on UFC contract, calls out Arman Tsarukyan for rematch
Damir Ismagulov still plans to retire, but wants to finish what he started in the UFC. Following his UFC Vegas 66 loss to Arman Tsarukyan in December, Ismagulov announced his retirement on social media — which left the MMA community quite surprised. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed that he has one more fight left on his current UFC contract and has made the decision to fight it out.
MMA Fighting
LFA and shenaniginians
BKFC was actually fun last night, PFL sucked ass. honestly, they didn't reward the one guy who came to scrap? Feels like they just wanted Jean in the season, and as long as he won he was getting in. Doesn't make me look forward to the rest of the season.
Comments / 0