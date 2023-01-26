Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies took a report of a burglary Saturday evening from the 21000 block of Route B in Pettis County. The burglary happened that morning, and the investigation continues. Last Tuesday afternoon, Deputies took a report...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday morning, a wanted subject was contacted at the Stone Creek Plaza, 3232 West 16th Street. The subject was identified, and his Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant was confirmed. Lamberto Alejo-Diaz, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Alejo-Diaz was booked on his FTA warrant on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender), Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a Valid License. Bond was set at $350 cash only.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
Holden Man Injured in JoCo Crash
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 Ford F-250, driven by 46-year-old Jeremy L. Sisk of Holden, was at County Road SW 101 and County Road SW 250, around 7 p.m., when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway and strike a ditch, a fence and several trees.
Homeless Man Arrested For Harassment By SPD
On Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Warsaw Woman Injured When Nissan Strikes Ditch
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2022 Nissan Armada, driven by 30-year-old Casey L. King of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Marigold Road around 6:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Four Injured When Two Chevy Trucks Collide in Henry County
Four people were injured Sunday night when two 2016 Chevy trucks collided in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Chevy truck,driven by 66-year-old Mark X. Miller of Chillicothe, was at Route Y and Route OO around 6:30 p.m., when the truck slid on the ice-covered roadway, failed to stop at a stop sign and colided with a southbound Chevy truck, driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfe of Clinton.
Smithton Woman Injured in Pettis County Accident
A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2018 GMC Sierra truck, driven by 29-year-old Ashely M. Edwards of Smithton, was on Missouri 135, south of Route HH (west of Clifton City) around 7:45 a.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
Traffic Stop Leads to Chase, Arrest of Suspect on I-70
Last Friday morning, Sedalia Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Edward D. Ebert, 52, of Kansas City, failed to stop. SPD initiated a pursuit, which was later terminated. A short time later, Pettis County Deputies were...
Woman Arrested for Assault by SPD After Spitting on Officer
Sedalia Police responded to the area of West 14th Street and South Park Avenue Jan. 19 in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated a female subject attempted to get her dog to attack the victim. Officers later made contact with the suspect, who spit on an Officer during the course of the arrest.
Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
DNR To Hold Awareness Session On Proposed Landfill Expansion in Cole County
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a public awareness session on the permitting process for sanitary landfills. The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the department's conference center, 1730 E. Elm St. in Jefferson City. Representatives of the department's Waste Management Program,...
Funeral Announcements for January 27, 2023
Funeral service for Floyd Thomason Jr., 90, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, immediately following the service. A memorial...
Woman Who Jumped From Moving Motorcycle Arrested on Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to...
Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
SFCC To Offer 12-week Substitute Teacher Training Course
State Fair Community College will offer a 12-week, hybrid format, Foundations of Education in a Diverse Society (EDUC 209) starting Feb. 1 for individuals seeking a substitute teacher certification from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (MODESE). The three-credit hour course will meet Mondays and Wednesdays 10 to...
BRHC Clinic to Have Delayed Open Wednesday
Due to expected winter weather, Bothwell Regional Health Center’s Benton County clinics in Cole Camp, Lincoln and Warsaw plan to open at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 25. "The delayed opening is to help keep our patients and teams safe and give personnel time to clear parking lots and sidewalks and city and state crews time to clear streets and highways. Patients with early-morning appointments are being notified and rescheduled," read a press release on Tuesday.
S-C Senior Bailey Brown Selected For John T. Belcher Scholarship
Smith-Cotton senior Bailey Brown was selected as the recipient of the Sedalia 200 district-level John T. Belcher Scholarship. Brown will receive $500 and moves on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association. According to the MSBA website (mosba.org), MSBA...
SPD Arrests Woman On Drug Trafficking Charges
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at approximately 6:37 p.m., the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 32nd Street and Aaron Avenue. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team. The driver of...
