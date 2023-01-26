The Mergers and Acquisitions market was active Monday with the news that Miami-based investment group PG Growth Opportunities Fund has purchased the Louisville-based Wild Eggs brunch chain from Patoka Capital. The deal, which was finalized Jan. 18, includes ownership of Wild Eggs’ 15 locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO