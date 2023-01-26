ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US military operation kills senior ISIS leader in Somalia

By By Haley Britzky and Sam Fossum, CNN
 4 days ago

A US military operation killed a senior ISIS leader and 10 members of the terror group in northern Somalia on Wednesday, two senior Biden administration officials said on Thursday.

