'Shotgun Wedding' starring J.Lo and Josh Duhamel drops today—here's how to stream it

In 'Shotgun Wedding', J.Lo and Josh Duhamel play a bride and groom who must save their families after their destination wedding goes awry. Lionsgate

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to playing the blushing bride—from The Wedding Planner (2001) to Marry Me (2022), the actress has truly mastered the art of wedding-based comedies. This time around in Shotgun Wedding (2023) , Lopez stars as Darcy opposite Josh Duhamel as her fiancé, Tom, who invite their guests to their dream destination wedding. Their wedded bliss is put on pause, however, when armed pirates take their family hostage, and the duo must save their guests from the dangerous wedding crashers.

Shotgun Wedding will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video when it premieres on Friday, January 27.

How can you watch 'Shotgun Wedding'?

You can watch Shotgun Wedding through your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video is included with a general Amazon Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer. Prime Video is available to Prime customers in over 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

You can watch Shotgun Wedding as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series, and over 100 additional channels (like Starz, HBO Max and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What is 'Shotgun Wedding' about?

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) embark on a tropical getaway for their ultimate destination wedding. Despite dealing with cold feet and distractions from Tom's kooky mother-in-law, Carol (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's charming ex, Sean (Lenny Kravitz), the celebration is all going according to plan until a group of criminals hijack the wedding procession, taking the entire party hostage. Darcy and Tom must go into full action-hero mode to rescue their guests and salvage their big day.

While the action-packed rom-com was originally set for a theatrical release by Lionsgate on June 29, 2022, Amazon Studios instead obtained the rights to the film in March 2022.

How can you sign up for Prime Video?

Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 monthly or $139 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video upon signing up. Or, if you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Boys , The Expanse and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel —as well as films like The Big Sick , Love & Friendship and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like The Americans , Knives Out , Downton Abbey , and Orphan Black, with over 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

