Nearly 1 in 7 Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, according to a 2022 survey published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Bloating is a common disorder characterized by a feeling of fullness or discomfort in the abdomen (via Johns Hopkins Medicine ). When the stomach and intestines are filled with gas, they can cause the abdomen to appear swollen or puffy. This can make clothing feel tight or uncomfortable. The condition can also cause pain in the abdomen, which can be mild or severe, per the Cleveland Clinic .

Bloating can be caused by a variety of factors and can be a symptom of an underlying condition (via FamilyDoctor.org ). Some people believe that bloating might be connected with a vitamin D deficiency . In some cases, bloating may be caused by a more serious underlying condition. So it is important to see a healthcare provider if you are experiencing persistent bloating or other symptoms.

Is Stomach Bloating A Symptom Of A Vitamin D Deficiency?

Although the studies connecting bloating with a vitamin D deficiency are minimal, some evidence suggests that low vitamin D levels may be associated with certain gastrointestinal disorders where bloating is a symptom. One example is inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which is a term used to describe a group of two chronic inflammatory disorders that affect the digestive tract -- ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As gastroenterologist Dr. Ashwin Ananthakrishnan explained in an interview with Gastroenterology & Hepatology , "The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) varies in different studies, but it appears that, at least in some studies, up to 60% to 70% of people with IBD have insufficient vitamin D levels."

Additionally, the results of a 2016 randomized controlled trial published in the journal Neurogastroenterology and Motility saw significant improvement in symptoms in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after increasing their vitamin D intake. IBS is a common gastrointestinal condition that affects the stomach and intestines, characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea, per the Mayo Clinic .

Other Possible Causes Of Bloating

Beyond gastrointestinal disorders, lactose and gluten intolerance can cause bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort. According to WebMD , when the body is unable to properly digest certain foods, it can lead to gas production. Constipation can also cause bloating because it can lead to the build-up of gas and feces in the colon. When stool remains in the colon for an extended period of time, the bacteria that naturally live in the colon can begin to break down the feces, producing gas in the process. This gas can also contribute to bloating, per Johns Hopkins Medicine .

Hormonal changes can also cause bloating, particularly in women during menstrual periods, says the Cleveland Clinic . According to the clinic, in some cases, bloating may be caused by a more serious underlying condition, such as cancer, so it is important to see a healthcare provider if you are experiencing persistent bloating or other symptoms.

Read this next: 14 Signs Your Diet Is Doing More Harm Than Good