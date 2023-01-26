ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They set up cameras to learn about wildlife. This bear used it to take 400 selfies.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A little to the left. Now right. Chin up. Perfect.

A bear in Colorado has people talking after taking about 400 selfies on a wildlife camera. The photos were originally posted two months ago on the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Instagram account but were reposted Monday on Twitter.

"Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," the department said in its post.

The tweet caught the eye of many social media users, some of whom chimed in with a few jokes.

"Sure, it's cute when the bear takes 400 selfies with the trail cam. But when I do it, I get a letter advising me that I should have taken a left at the trail split and that I was on private property," said Twitter user @EscpFrmFlatland .

Others pondered on what the photogenic bear may have been thinking.

"I think I look ok from the front but what about the side?" wrote Twitter user @OopsITweetedAgn . "Is my snout too long?"

A bear captured on a wildlife camera in November 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

So how do the cameras work?

The department previously said on its website that it has nine motion-detecting cameras across 46,000 acres.

The cameras are meant to help the team learn more about how local wildlife species use the landscape while ensuring staff presence is kept to a minimum.

A bear captured on a wildlife camera in November 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

A spokesperson for the department told USA TODAY the cameras help the department figure out which wildlife areas need habitat-protective measures.

When an animal steps in front of the cameras, they snap stills, the department said.

The cams also capture video for 10 to 30 seconds and at night, when the cameras use infrared light so as not to disturb nocturnal wildlife much.

The cameras are mostly in areas where animals are traveling or passing through, such as road underpasses.

The department also makes sure there are cameras in spots known for wildlife activity, including areas with footprints in the snow or game trails crossing fence-lines.

A bear captured on a wildlife camera in November 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: They set up cameras to learn about wildlife. This bear used it to take 400 selfies.

