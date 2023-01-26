ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

q13fox.com

Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
TACOMA, WA
foodpoisonjournal.com

Shigella strikes Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. As of January 27, 2023, 17 people from 7 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 17...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

A night of heartache and hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Skanner News

New Case of Measles in King County

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KING COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
fox5ny.com

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle home's bathroom

SEATTLE - A man suspected of breaking into a woman's home in Seattle has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. According to the Seattle Police Department, a woman returned to her home Friday just after 7...
SEATTLE, WA

