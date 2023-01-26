Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Shigella strikes Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle
Public Health is investigating an outbreak of Shigellosis associated with Tamarind Tree Restaurant in Seattle. Symptoms reported include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. As of January 27, 2023, 17 people from 7 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Tamarind Tree Restaurant. These 17...
Lynnwood opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
Tri-City Herald
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say
A Washington restaurant was shut down after 10 diners reported falling ill, health officials said. The people reported getting a gastrointestinal illness after dining at the Tamarind Tree, Public Health — Seattle & King County said in a Thursday, Jan. 26, news release. The diners ate at the Vietnamese...
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
The Skanner News
New Case of Measles in King County
Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
Seattle Police Officer Who Struck, Killed Grad Student Identified
Jaahnavi Kandula was walking in South Lake Union when she was hit by a marked patrol car.
newsnationnow.com
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
kafe.com
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
fox5ny.com
Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle home's bathroom
SEATTLE - A man suspected of breaking into a woman's home in Seattle has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. According to the Seattle Police Department, a woman returned to her home Friday just after 7...
