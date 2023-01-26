Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
