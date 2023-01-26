ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ski Report: snowpack remains steady and above average in Colorado

By Alex O'Brien
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YCwx_0kSe2OHi00

Snow totals in the past 5 days have been less than 6 inches for most of Colorado ski country. Some outliers from the past week include Steamboat which received 13" since Monday and Hesperus received 7 inches since Monday.

Regardless of lower snow totals this week, snowpack is 22% above average statewide and remains steady.

Looking ahead, the pattern becomes a bit more active for the mountains as the jet stream moves overhead. A couple of rounds of snow will move into the mountains Friday and Saturday, then generally dry on Sunday. Snow will favor the northern mountains and I-70 corridor, with southern zones largely missing out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XocWr_0kSe2OHi00

Conditions will be uncomfortable on the mountain this weekend with subfreezing high temperatures in the teens and 20s. Winds will be quite strong as well, gusting 20-40 mph throughout the weekend.
__
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
burlington-record.com

Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado

The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Next major snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado through weekend

Two major events will be impacting Colorado over the next few days.First, we have snow really ramping up in northwestern Colorado overnight tonight and lasting through Saturday night.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for most of our northwestern mountains where feet of snow are likely to fall. Add in 45- to 60-mph wind gusts, and travel along Rabbit Ears Pass and Highway 40 will be tough.This jet streak-induced snow will keep going through Saturday, possibly evening or Sunday morning before getting much lighter. Now for the Front Range, while we could see a little snow this weekend,...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado

Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?

For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy