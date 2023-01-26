ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting

The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
How Wisconsin TV news is tackling climate change in weather reports

Bob Lindmeier knew how to report the weather. When the studio lights and cameras turned on, the longtime meteorologist felt ready to help Wisconsinites prepare for the day or days ahead — pleasant skies or pending storms. After about 20 years on the job, however, Lindmeier noticed more unusual...
Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so

Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
MADISON, WI
Cold temperatures return to Wisconsin after near record-setting January

Warm overnights and cloud cover contributed to warm start to 2023. Colder temperatures have returned in Wisconsin after a near-record setting warm start to the year. According to Alex Bukvich, director of operations at Innovative Weather at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, January was on track to be the warmest on record in Milwaukee until temperatures dropped last week. Now, it's likely to be the second warmest.
MILWAUKEE, WI

