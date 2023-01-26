Warm overnights and cloud cover contributed to warm start to 2023. Colder temperatures have returned in Wisconsin after a near-record setting warm start to the year. According to Alex Bukvich, director of operations at Innovative Weather at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, January was on track to be the warmest on record in Milwaukee until temperatures dropped last week. Now, it's likely to be the second warmest.

