Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Millions of dollars heading to Wisconsin to address record opioid overdoses
Millions of dollars in federal funding and settlements with pharmaceutical companies are heading to Wisconsin this year. Lawmakers and health officials hope the money can help drive down record numbers of opioid-related deaths in the state. There were 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the most recent data...
wpr.org
From raising minimum wage to expanding postpartum coverage, task force makes wide-ranging proposals
A task force convened by the governor is advancing wide-ranging proposals for making health outcomes more equitable in Wisconsin. The report, released Monday by the Governor's Council on Health Equity, highlights how measures ranging from preterm birth rates to life expectancy vary depending on race, income level and geographic area.
wpr.org
New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting
The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
wpr.org
Study recommends converting some of Wisconsin's corn-based ethanol land into solar farms
Researchers say solar would boost Wisconsin's energy output more than ethanol. Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
wpr.org
As the shift to clean energy ramps up, Wisconsin's top utility regulator says energy efficiency is key
With the state at a pivotal moment in its clean energy future, the head of Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission said the state needs to better tout the value provided by Wisconsin’s energy efficiency program. At a renewable energy summit last week, PSC Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq said lawmakers...
wpr.org
How Wisconsin TV news is tackling climate change in weather reports
Bob Lindmeier knew how to report the weather. When the studio lights and cameras turned on, the longtime meteorologist felt ready to help Wisconsinites prepare for the day or days ahead — pleasant skies or pending storms. After about 20 years on the job, however, Lindmeier noticed more unusual...
wpr.org
Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so
Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
wpr.org
Cold temperatures return to Wisconsin after near record-setting January
Warm overnights and cloud cover contributed to warm start to 2023. Colder temperatures have returned in Wisconsin after a near-record setting warm start to the year. According to Alex Bukvich, director of operations at Innovative Weather at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, January was on track to be the warmest on record in Milwaukee until temperatures dropped last week. Now, it's likely to be the second warmest.
Comments / 0