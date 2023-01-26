Read full article on original website
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let's not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
Letters: Plastic bags; abortion and matricide; underpaid vets and abusive priests | Opinion
Readers share their views with the Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
Wichita Eagle
Judge says Kansas erred, Johnson County girl will be removed from only home she’s known
In a strong rebuke of the leader of Kansas’ child welfare agency, a Wyandotte County judge ruled Friday that a 3-year-old girl should be placed in an adoptive home — not with the Gardner family where she’s lived her whole life. In her ruling, District Court Judge...
Facts about Kansas in honor of Kansas Day
162 years ago, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state.
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Happy birthday, Kansas! Here are five ways to celebrate the Sunflower State
Kansas turns 162 years old today.
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
