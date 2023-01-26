ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com

Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland

More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
Salina Post

Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State

Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
KSNT News

Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
marijuanamoment.net

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
