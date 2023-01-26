Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Teresa "Joan" Macy
Teresa "Joan" Macy, 68, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Cremation will take place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Lakin Cemetery in Lakin, Kansas. She was born on June 11, 1954, in Lakin, Kansas, to...
jcpost.com
Kenneth E. “Ken” Goff
Kenneth E. “Ken” Goff, age 85, of Manhattan, died January 26, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born September 11, 1937, in rural Posey County, Indiana, the son of Leo Thomas and Ada Lucille (Lopp) Goff. Ken attended a two-room rural school through 8th...
jcpost.com
Anthony Getchel
Anthony Getchel, 97, of Canajoharie, New York, and recently of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214, or any good cause that would benefit military veterans.
jcpost.com
Lyle Timothy Caudill
Lyle Timothy Caudill, 46, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan with his wife by his side. He was a long-time resident of the area. Lyle was born on August 7, 1976, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Edward and Vaughndlee...
jcpost.com
Warren Eugene “Cal” Callahan
Warren Eugene “Cal” Callahan, age 78, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kansas. Mr. Callahan was born on August 31, 1944, in Malden, Massachusetts to John Joseph and Dorothy Mary (Roberts) Callahan. After a short time spent as a Jesuit seminarian, he entered the U.S. Army service in 1961. He served two tours in the Vietnam Conflict where he earned the Bronze Star. He also earned the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Mannheim, Germany. Subsequent to his retirement from military service at Fort Riley he attended the Manhattan Vocational Technical School for Practical Nursing. He was a nurse for 29 years in geriatric care in the Manhattan, Wamego, and Junction City areas. He was active in the Manhattan VFW where he served as Commander for 3 years.
jcpost.com
Norris D. Wika
Former USD 320 Superintendent of Schools Norris D. Wika, 81, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He had Lewy body dementia. He and his twin brother Norman were born prematurely to Steen and Dorothy (Everhart) Wika of Canton, S. Dak., on Dec. 8, 1941, the day the United States entered World War II. The Wika boys’ incubator was an orange crate with a light bulb.
jcpost.com
Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele
Lora J. “Jeanie” Seele, 87, of Paxico, Kansas, passed away on Monday (January 30, 2023) at her home in Paxico. Born September 23, 1935 in Wamego, Kansas, Jeanie was the daughter of Reinhardt and Alice (Buell) Breymeyer. She married Ivan Seele on February 22, 1954 at Immanuel Faith Community Church at Wells Creek. He survives.
jcpost.com
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr.
Joseph Arnold Keller, Jr., 80, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Sunday, January 22nd, at the Valley View Senior Living Center in Junction City, Kansas. He worked as a machinist with Pacific Aerospace & Electronic in Wenatchee, WA. and with Job Services for the State of Washington as a counselor. Joe...
jcpost.com
Andrew Girard Kijowski
Andrew Girard Kijowski, 62, passed away at home on January 27, 2023 surrounded by family. Andrew was born August 25, 1960 in Abilene, Kansas to Stan and Teresa (Ziolo) Kijowski. Andrew was a man of God, a real jokester, and a golf enthusiast. He was a devoted and loving husband, supportive father, brother, uncle, and grandpa/pops. Andrew was also known as a fun-loving and social person with a strong personality, quick wit, and love of people. He never met a stranger.
jcpost.com
Michael A. O'Leary, Sr.
Michael A. O'Leary, Sr., 72 of Leonardville, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 15, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Thomas and E. Louise (Pinkerton) O'Leary. Michael grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita Heights High School. He served in the U.S....
jcpost.com
Barbara Pannkuk Peck
Barbara Pannkuk Peck, 93, of Manhattan, Kansas, died January 30, 2023 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Manhattan. Barbara Peck was born July 5, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Behrend George Pannkuk and Barbara Gretchen (Taylor) Pannkuk. She grew up in Minnesota and Iowa until 1946, when her family moved to Topeka, Kansas. She studied at Washburn University, transferred to Kansas State University, and attended until 1951, the year that she married Ernest George Peck in Topeka, Kansas. Ernie and Barbara moved first to Topeka, then to Silver Lake, Kansas, and re-located to Manhattan, Kansas in 1954. When her children, Norman, Laura and Eric were all attending school, Barbara returned to college, and earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology in 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Peck in 2020, her brother, David Pannkuk in 2020, her mother, Gretchen Pannkuk in 2001, and her father, Ben Pannkuk in 1988.
jcpost.com
Takeera Shataree Griffin
Takeera Shataree Griffin, 42, of Manhattan and Junction City passed away Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at her residence. Takeera was born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1980, the daughter of Cathy (Roberson) Roberson and Javon Griffin, of Lithonia, GA. Arrangements are with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.
jcpost.com
Sally Ann Rivera - 1952 - 2023
A full obituary will appear soon in care of Johnson Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. Service: Services Pending; Celebration of Life Service Pending with location to be determined. Visitation: Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 203 North Washington, Junction City, KS 66441 (785-762-3131).
jcpost.com
Margit W. Dembkowski
Margit W. Dembkowski, age 85, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday January 26, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. Margit was born on February 23, 1937 in Halle-Salle, Germany, the daughter of Max Otto and Lina Ann (Junger) Laue. Margit was united in marriage to Louis Dembkowski on...
Comments / 0