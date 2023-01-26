ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MT

Florence man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A man who admitted to trafficking several pounds of methamphetamine was been sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

Jason Charles Allen, 48, of Florence — who pleaded guilty in September 2022 to distribution of methamphetamine — also has been sentenced to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement received information from at least five people who discussed Allen’s involvement in trafficking meth in the greater Missoula area.

An FBI SWAT team executed a federal search warrant on Allen’s residence on May 24, 2022, where meth that Allen was attempting to burn in a fire was retrieved by federal investigators.

Law enforcement also recovered seven firearms, 3,200 rounds of ammunition, more than $8,000 in cash and more than six pounds of meth — the equivalent of approximately 21,744 doses. Earlier that month, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of meth from Allen.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

KPAX

KPAX

